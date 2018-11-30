We turn on the Friday night (and Saturday night) lights one final time this season for the 2018 state football championships in the Tacoma Dome. Follow along here all weekend for updates from six state title games.

We turn on the Friday night (and Saturday night) lights one final time this season for the 2018 state football championships in the Tacoma Dome. Follow along here all weekend for updates from six state title games.

Class 4A: No. 1 Union (13-0) vs. No. 3 Lake Stevens (13-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A: No. 1 Eastside Catholic (11-1) vs. O’Dea (11-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A: No. 1 Hockinson (12-0) vs. No. Lynden (12-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class 1A: No. 5 Colville (10-2) vs. No. 10 Newport (12-1), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Class 2B: No. 2 Kalama (11-2) vs. No. 4 Napavine (11-2), Friday, 4 p.m.

Class 1B: No. 1 Odessa (13-0) vs. No. 2 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (12-1), Saturday, 4 p.m.