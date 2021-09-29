Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (6) 4-0 87
2. Gonzaga Prep (1) 4-0 75
3. Lake Stevens (2) 2-0 74
4. Sumner 4-0 62
5. Bothell 4-0 51
6. Kamiakin 4-0 42
7. Union 3-1 37
8. Eastlake 4-0 30
t9. Kamiak 4-0 8
t9. Skyview 3-1 8
t9. Mount Si 3-1 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: None
Class 3A
1. Bellevue (6) 4-0 86
2. O’Dea (3) 2-1 83
3. Yelm 4-0 68
4. Eastside Catholic 2-1 58
5. Marysville-Pilchuck 4-0 57
t6. Kennewick 4-0 37
t6. Ferndale 4-0 37
8. Seattle Prep 3-1 19
9. Garfield 4-0 10
t10. Kelso 4-0 7
t10. Mountain View 4-0 7
t10. Mount Spokane 2-1 7
t10. Spanaway Lake 1-1 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: None
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (9) 3-1 90
2. Lynden 3-1 71
3. Ridgefield 4-0 68
4. North Kitsap 3-0 66
5. Sedro-Woolley 4-0 58
6. Steilacoom 2-0 40
7. Enumclaw 3-1 33
8. Prosser 2-1 27
9. Archbishop Murphy 2-2 16
10. Squalicum 1-2 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Lakewood 8.
Class 1A
1. Royal (7) 4-0 79
2. Eatonville (1) 4-0 73
3. Toppenish 4-0 55
4. Montesano 3-0 51
5. Riverside 4-0 44
6. Mount Baker 1-2 31
7. Tenino 4-0 21
8. King’s 4-0 20
9. Zillah 2-1 15
10. Lakeside (NMF) 4-0 14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Connell 13. Lynden Christian 10.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (4) 3-0 67
2. Napavine (3) 4-0 66
3. Okanogan 4-0 56
4. Toledo 4-0 40
5. Columbia (Burbank) 4-0 37
6. Onalaska 1-2 32
t7. Forks 3-0 30
t7. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 3-0 30
9. Davenport 3-1 11
10. Goldendale Klickitat 3-1 6
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (4) 4-0 48
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4-0 46
t3. Lummi 4-0 38
t3. Pomeroy 4-0 38
t5. Naselle 2-1 12
t5. Sunnyside Christian 4-0 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.