Class 4A

1. Graham-Kapowsin (6) 4-0 87

2. Gonzaga Prep (1) 4-0 75

3. Lake Stevens (2) 2-0 74

4. Sumner 4-0 62

5. Bothell 4-0 51

6. Kamiakin 4-0 42

7. Union 3-1 37

8. Eastlake 4-0 30

t9. Kamiak 4-0 8

t9. Skyview 3-1 8

t9. Mount Si 3-1 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: None

Class 3A

1. Bellevue (6) 4-0 86

2. O’Dea (3) 2-1 83

3. Yelm 4-0 68

4. Eastside Catholic 2-1 58

5. Marysville-Pilchuck 4-0 57

t6. Kennewick 4-0 37

t6. Ferndale 4-0 37

8. Seattle Prep 3-1 19

9. Garfield 4-0 10

t10. Kelso 4-0 7

t10. Mountain View 4-0 7

t10. Mount Spokane 2-1 7

t10. Spanaway Lake 1-1 7

Others receiving 6 or more points: None

Class 2A

1. Tumwater (9) 3-1 90

2. Lynden 3-1 71

3. Ridgefield 4-0 68

4. North Kitsap 3-0 66

5. Sedro-Woolley 4-0 58

6. Steilacoom 2-0 40

7. Enumclaw 3-1 33

8. Prosser 2-1 27

9. Archbishop Murphy 2-2 16

10. Squalicum 1-2 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Lakewood 8.

Class 1A

1. Royal (7) 4-0 79

2. Eatonville (1) 4-0 73

3. Toppenish 4-0 55

4. Montesano 3-0 51

5. Riverside 4-0 44

6. Mount Baker 1-2 31

7. Tenino 4-0 21

8. King’s 4-0 20

9. Zillah 2-1 15

10. Lakeside (NMF) 4-0 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Connell 13. Lynden Christian 10.

Class 2B

1. Kalama (4) 3-0 67

2. Napavine (3) 4-0 66

3. Okanogan 4-0 56

4. Toledo 4-0 40

5. Columbia (Burbank) 4-0 37

6. Onalaska 1-2 32

t7. Forks 3-0 30

t7. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 3-0 30

9. Davenport 3-1 11

10. Goldendale Klickitat 3-1 6

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (4) 4-0 48

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 4-0 46

t3. Lummi 4-0 38

t3. Pomeroy 4-0 38

t5. Naselle 2-1 12

t5. Sunnyside Christian 4-0 12

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.