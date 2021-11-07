The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released the brackets for the six state football tournaments Sunday.

The brackets were decided by the state football seeding committee, which is comprised of coaches, athletic directors and other observers from across the state.

Dates, times and venues are still to be decided for most first-round matchups, but the games will be played Friday and Saturday.

Graham-Kapowsin, which has been the No. 1 Class 4A team all season in The Associated Press state poll, was seeded No. 1 followed by KingCo champ Eastlake.

Bellevue was the top team in Class 3A, followed by Eastside Catholic and O’Dea.

The first-round pairings:

Class 4A

No. 16 Kentwood (5-4) at No. 1 Graham-Kapowsin (10-0)

No. 15 Eastmont (8-2) at No. 2 Eastlake (10-0)

No. 14 Richland (8-2) at No. Lake Stevens (8-0)

No. 13 North Creek (6-4) at No. 4 Kamiakin (10-0)

No. 12 Puyallup (8-2) at No. 5 Camas (6-4)

No. 11 Moses Lake (7-3) at No. 6 Gonzaga Prep (10-0)

No. 10 Skyview (8-2) at No. 7 Sumner (9-1)

No. 9 Bothell (9-1) at No. 8 Glacier Peak (7-2)

Class 3A

No. 16 Lakes (7-3) at No. 1 Bellevue (10-0)

No. 15 Stanwood (6-4) at No. 2 Eastside Catholic (7-1)

No. 14 Kelso (8-2) at No. 3 O’Dea (7-2)

No. 13 Seattle Prep (6-4) at No. 4 Yelm (9-0)

No. 12 Garfield (6-3) at No. 5 Marysville-Pilchuck (9-1)

No. 11 Spanaway Lake (5-1) at No. 6 Kennewick (9-1)

No. 10 Mount Spokane (7-2) at No. 7 Arlington (8-1)

No. 9 Rainier Beach (5-3) at No. 8 Peninsula (7-1)

Class 2A

No. 16 East Valley-Spokane (4-3) at No. 1 Tumwater (7-2)

No. 15 Fife (4-5) at No. 2 Lynden (8-1)

No. 14 Shadle Park (6-2) at No. 3 North Kitsap (9-0)

No. 13 Highline (8-2) at No. 4 Squalicum (5-2)

No. 12 Orting (5-3) at No. 5 Ridgefield (10-0)

No. 11 Othello (6-3) at No. 6 Steilacoom (7-0)

No. 10 W.F. West (8-2) at No. 7 Prosser (7-1)

No. 9 Enumclaw (8-2) at No. 8 Hockinson (7-2)

Class 1A

No. 16 Bellevue Christian (5-3) at No. 1 Royal (10-0)

No. 15 East Jefferson (6-2) at No. 2 Eatonville (10-0)

No. 14 Granite Falls (7-2) at No. 3 Lynden Christian (5-2)

No. 13 Omak (7-1) at No. 4 Lakeside (NMF) (10-0)

No. 12 Zillah (6-3) at No. 5 King’s (7-1)

No. 11 Freeman (7-2) at No. 6 Tenino (9-1)

No. 10 Montesano (6-3) at No. 7 Riverside (9-1)

No. 9 Toppenish (10-0) at No. 8 Mount Baker (5-3)

Class 2B

First-round byes: No. 1 Kalama (8-0), No. 2 Napavine (10-0), No. 3 Okanogan (10-0), No. 4 Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (9-0)

No. 12 River View (8-2) at No. 5 Onalaska (4-5)

No. 11 Brewster (4-5) at No. 6 Columbia (10-0)

No. 10 Forks (7-1) at No. 7 Goldendale (9-1)

No. 9 Toledo (9-2) at No. 8 Davenport (9-1)

Class 1B

First-round byes: No. 1 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (9-0), No. 2 Odessa (8-1), No. 3 Quilcene (8-1), No. 4 Pomeroy (9-0)

No. 12 Waterville-Mansfield (5-3) at No. 5 Naselle (7-1)

No. 11 Winlock (8-1) at No. 6 DeSales (7-2)

No. 10 Cusick (6-3) at No. 7 Liberty Bell (8-1)

No. 9 Neah Bay (5-2) at Wilbur-Creston-Keller (7-1)