Class 4A
1, Graham-Kapowsin (7) 9-0 79
2. Lake Stevens (1) 7-0 67
3. Gonzaga Prep 9-0 63
4. Eastlake 9-0 57
5. Kamiakin 9-0 44
6. Sumner 9-1 36
7. Bothell 8-1 30
8. Camas 5-4 22
9. Glacier Peak 6-2 11
t10. Kamiak 7-1 9
t10. Puyallup 7-2 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1, Bellevue (6) 9-0 78
2. Yelm (2) 8-0 74
3. Eastside Catholic 6-1 62
4. O’Dea 6-2 51
5. Marysville-Pilchuck 8-1 44
6. Kennewick 8-1 43
7. Mount Spokane 7-1 19
t8. Arlington 7-1 19
t8. Lincoln-Tacoma 6-2 19
10. Spanaway Lake 4-1 6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1, Tumwater (7) 6-2 77
2. Ridgefield (1) 9-0 73
3. Lynden 8-1 63
4. North Kitsap 8-0 57
5. Steilacoom 6-0 47
6. Squalicum 5-2 36
7. Prosser 6-1 31
8. Enumclaw 7-2 19
9. WF West 7-2 16
10. Hockinson 6-2 13
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1, Royal (4) 9-0 67
2. Eatonville (3) 9-0 66
t3. Lakeside (NMF) 9-0 48
t3. Toppenish 9-0 48
5. Tenino 8-1 44
6. Lynden Christian 5-2 32
7. Riverside 8-1 29
8. King’s 8-1 20
9. LaCenter 6-2 9
10. Connell 5-3 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1, Napavine (4) 9-0 58
2. Kalama (2) 8-0 55
3. Okanogan 9-0 49
t4. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 8-0 35
t4. Toledo 7-2 35
6. Columbia (Burbank) 9-0 27
7. Onalaska 4-5 24
8. Goldendale-Klickitat 8-1 18
9. Forks 7-1 11
10. Davenport 8-2 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1, Almira/Coulee-Hartline (5) 8-0 50
2. Odessa 8-1 45
3. Pomeroy 8-0 39
4. Quilcene 7-1 28
5. Nasell 6-1 24
Others receiving 6 or more points: Neah Bay 8.
