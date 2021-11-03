Class 4A

1, Graham-Kapowsin (7) 9-0 79

2. Lake Stevens (1) 7-0 67

3. Gonzaga Prep 9-0 63

4. Eastlake 9-0 57

5. Kamiakin 9-0 44

6. Sumner 9-1 36

7. Bothell 8-1 30

8. Camas 5-4 22

9. Glacier Peak 6-2 11

t10. Kamiak 7-1 9

t10. Puyallup 7-2 9

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 3A

1, Bellevue (6) 9-0 78

2. Yelm (2) 8-0 74

3. Eastside Catholic 6-1 62

4. O’Dea 6-2 51

5. Marysville-Pilchuck 8-1 44

6. Kennewick 8-1 43

7. Mount Spokane 7-1 19

t8. Arlington 7-1 19

t8. Lincoln-Tacoma 6-2 19

10. Spanaway Lake 4-1 6

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1, Tumwater (7) 6-2 77

2. Ridgefield (1) 9-0 73

3. Lynden 8-1 63

4. North Kitsap 8-0 57

5. Steilacoom 6-0 47

6. Squalicum 5-2 36

7. Prosser 6-1 31

8. Enumclaw 7-2 19

9. WF West 7-2 16

10. Hockinson 6-2 13

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1A

1, Royal (4) 9-0 67

2. Eatonville (3) 9-0 66

t3. Lakeside (NMF) 9-0 48

t3. Toppenish 9-0 48

5. Tenino 8-1 44

6. Lynden Christian 5-2 32

7. Riverside 8-1 29

8. King’s 8-1 20

9. LaCenter 6-2 9

10. Connell 5-3 7

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1, Napavine (4) 9-0 58

2. Kalama (2) 8-0 55

3. Okanogan 9-0 49

t4. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 8-0 35

t4. Toledo 7-2 35

6. Columbia (Burbank) 9-0 27

7. Onalaska 4-5 24

8. Goldendale-Klickitat 8-1 18

9. Forks 7-1 11

10. Davenport 8-2 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B

1, Almira/Coulee-Hartline (5) 8-0 50

2. Odessa 8-1 45

3. Pomeroy 8-0 39

4. Quilcene 7-1 28

5. Nasell 6-1 24

Others receiving 6 or more points: Neah Bay 8.