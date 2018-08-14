Eastside Catholic might well have the best team in the state, but Graham-Kapowsin and UW-bound quarterback Dylan Morris will make a case.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (10-2)
UW-bound QB Dylan Morris leads a loaded offense shooting for the school’s first title.
First game: at Sheldon (Ore.)
2. Richland Bombers (14-0)
Defending champion is a perennial power with enough returning talent to challenge again.
First game: at Chiawana
3. Union Titans (9-2)
Seasoned squad has some of the state’s top talent and is primed for a deep playoff run.
First game: at Mountain View
4. Central Valley Bears (10-2)
Bears lost plenty from 2017 semifinal squad, but their next wave of talent is ready to shine.
First game: vs. Bellevue
5. Mount Si Wildcats (7-3)
This could be the Wildcats’ best team with QB Cale Millen back running the show.
First game: vs. Wenatchee
6. Sumner Spartans (10-3)
After back-to-back semifinal appearances, the Spartans are on everyone’s radar.
First game: at South Kitsap
7. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (9-3)
2015 champs reached quarterfinals last fall before losing a close one to Richland.
First game: at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
8. Camas Papermakers (9-2)
Papermakers, who won a title in 2017, are expected to make their usual playoff push.
First game: at Lincoln
9. Woodinville Falcons (13-1)
Just five starters return for second-place finishers, but tradition is on their side.
First game: vs. Foster
10. Lake Stevens Vikings (9-2)
Inexperience may show early for the Vikings, but there’s enough talent to warrant a top-10 nod.
First game: at Ferndale
On the bubble
Chiawana, Hazen, Kennedy Catholic, Mead, Monroe, Puyallup, Skyline.
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (11-1)
Widely considered the state’s most-talented team, the Crusaders hunger to return to the top.
First game: at Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)
2. Lincoln Abes (9-2)
Lack of depth may be the only knock on an explosive squad that just missed 2017 quarterfinals.
First game: vs. Camas
3. O’Dea Fighting Irish (12-1)
Youth shouldn’t be a problem the defending champions, who contend year after year.
First game: vs. Peninsula
4. Ferndale Golden Eagles (11-1)
The Golden Eagles seem overdue to crack the semifinals for the first time since 2005.
First game: Lake Stevens
5. Rainier Beach Vikings (10-3)
Beach enjoyed a breakout 2017 season, placing second in state, and appears even more talented.
First game: Fife
6. Bellevue Wolverines (11-2)
New coaching staff, new playmakers should result in the same old success for Wolverines.
First game: at Central Valley
7. Kamiakin Braves (10-2)
After winning it all in 2016, the Braves are fueled by an upset loss in last year’s first round.
First game: at West Valley-Yakima
8. Hermiston Bulldogs (11-2)
Oregon 5A champions in 2017 should be a factor while making Washington debut in MCC.
First game: vs. Pasco
9. Mount Spokane Wildcats (8-3)
The Wildcats could be better than last year, and haven’t forgotten first-round loss to Beach.
First game: Damien (Honolulu, Hi.)
10. Peninsula Seahawks (8-4)
Can the Seahawks take the next step after reaching the state quarterfinals 5 of the past 6 years?
First game: vs. Skyline
On the bubble
Bethel, Garfield, Lakes, Mercer Island, Oak Harbor, Timberline.
Class 2A Top 10
1. Hockinson Hawks (14-0)
The Hawks dominated en route to their first title last year and return enough to repeat.
First game: at Toppenish
2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (11-3)
Rebuild? Reload? Tradition says the powerhouse T-birds will be in the title mix again.
First game: at Timberline
3. Archbishop Murphy (11-2)
No one is going to sleep on the Wildcats, semifinalists the last 3 years (champs in 2016)
First game: vs. Eatonville
4. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (12-1)
Many expect the high-scoring Eagles to make another run to the Final Four this fall.
First game: at North Central
5. Selah Vikings (10-1)
The Vikings reached the quarterfinals last year for the first time since 1983 and want more.
First game: at Lakeside
6. North Kitsap Vikings (10-1)
Lots of talent returns for these Vikings, who have seen their last three seasons end with playoff losses to Archbishop Murphy.
First game: vs. Bainbridge
7. Liberty Patriots (9-2)
With plenty of scoring punch back, the Patriots are primed for another strong playoff push.
First game: vs. New Westminster, B.C.
8. Lynden Lions (5-6)
The Lions (6 state titles from 2006-13) always loom large and nearly upset Tumwater last year.
First game: at Mount Baker
9. Steilacoom Sentinels (9-3)
If they were the surprise team of 2017, youth and all, the Sentinels now command attention.
First game: vs. Lake Washington
10. Ellensburg Bulldogs (4-6)
2017 was a rare offseason for the Bulldogs, who have been frequent semifinalists.
First game: at Royal
On the bubble
Fife, Columbia River, Lakewood, Othello, Prosser, Sedro-Woolley
