Eastside Catholic might well have the best team in the state, but Graham-Kapowsin and UW-bound quarterback Dylan Morris will make a case.

Class 4A Top 10

1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (10-2)

UW-bound QB Dylan Morris leads a loaded offense shooting for the school’s first title.

First game: at Sheldon (Ore.)

2. Richland Bombers (14-0)

Defending champion is a perennial power with enough returning talent to challenge again.

First game: at Chiawana

3. Union Titans (9-2)

Seasoned squad has some of the state’s top talent and is primed for a deep playoff run.

First game: at Mountain View

4. Central Valley Bears (10-2)

Bears lost plenty from 2017 semifinal squad, but their next wave of talent is ready to shine.

First game: vs. Bellevue

5. Mount Si Wildcats (7-3)

This could be the Wildcats’ best team with QB Cale Millen back running the show.

First game: vs. Wenatchee

6. Sumner Spartans (10-3)

After back-to-back semifinal appearances, the Spartans are on everyone’s radar.

First game: at South Kitsap

7. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (9-3)

2015 champs reached quarterfinals last fall before losing a close one to Richland.

First game: at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

8. Camas Papermakers (9-2)

Papermakers, who won a title in 2017, are expected to make their usual playoff push.

First game: at Lincoln

9. Woodinville Falcons (13-1)

Just five starters return for second-place finishers, but tradition is on their side.

First game: vs. Foster

10. Lake Stevens Vikings (9-2)

Inexperience may show early for the Vikings, but there’s enough talent to warrant a top-10 nod.

First game: at Ferndale

On the bubble

Chiawana, Hazen, Kennedy Catholic, Mead, Monroe, Puyallup, Skyline.

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (11-1)

Widely considered the state’s most-talented team, the Crusaders hunger to return to the top.

First game: at Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)

2. Lincoln Abes (9-2)

Lack of depth may be the only knock on an explosive squad that just missed 2017 quarterfinals.

First game: vs. Camas

3. O’Dea Fighting Irish (12-1)

Youth shouldn’t be a problem the defending champions, who contend year after year.

First game: vs. Peninsula

4. Ferndale Golden Eagles (11-1)

The Golden Eagles seem overdue to crack the semifinals for the first time since 2005.

First game: Lake Stevens

5. Rainier Beach Vikings (10-3)

Beach enjoyed a breakout 2017 season, placing second in state, and appears even more talented.

First game: Fife

6. Bellevue Wolverines (11-2)

New coaching staff, new playmakers should result in the same old success for Wolverines.

First game: at Central Valley

7. Kamiakin Braves (10-2)

After winning it all in 2016, the Braves are fueled by an upset loss in last year’s first round.

First game: at West Valley-Yakima

8. Hermiston Bulldogs (11-2)

Oregon 5A champions in 2017 should be a factor while making Washington debut in MCC.

First game: vs. Pasco

9. Mount Spokane Wildcats (8-3)

The Wildcats could be better than last year, and haven’t forgotten first-round loss to Beach.

First game: Damien (Honolulu, Hi.)

10. Peninsula Seahawks (8-4)

Can the Seahawks take the next step after reaching the state quarterfinals 5 of the past 6 years?

First game: vs. Skyline

On the bubble

Bethel, Garfield, Lakes, Mercer Island, Oak Harbor, Timberline.

Class 2A Top 10

1. Hockinson Hawks (14-0)

The Hawks dominated en route to their first title last year and return enough to repeat.

First game: at Toppenish

2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (11-3)

Rebuild? Reload? Tradition says the powerhouse T-birds will be in the title mix again.

First game: at Timberline

3. Archbishop Murphy (11-2)

No one is going to sleep on the Wildcats, semifinalists the last 3 years (champs in 2016)

First game: vs. Eatonville

4. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (12-1)

Many expect the high-scoring Eagles to make another run to the Final Four this fall.

First game: at North Central

5. Selah Vikings (10-1)

The Vikings reached the quarterfinals last year for the first time since 1983 and want more.

First game: at Lakeside

6. North Kitsap Vikings (10-1)

Lots of talent returns for these Vikings, who have seen their last three seasons end with playoff losses to Archbishop Murphy.

First game: vs. Bainbridge

7. Liberty Patriots (9-2)

With plenty of scoring punch back, the Patriots are primed for another strong playoff push.

First game: vs. New Westminster, B.C.

8. Lynden Lions (5-6)

The Lions (6 state titles from 2006-13) always loom large and nearly upset Tumwater last year.

First game: at Mount Baker

9. Steilacoom Sentinels (9-3)

If they were the surprise team of 2017, youth and all, the Sentinels now command attention.

First game: vs. Lake Washington

10. Ellensburg Bulldogs (4-6)

2017 was a rare offseason for the Bulldogs, who have been frequent semifinalists.

First game: at Royal

On the bubble

Fife, Columbia River, Lakewood, Othello, Prosser, Sedro-Woolley