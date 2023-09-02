The Riverside High School football program’s home opener against St. Maries, Idaho, on Friday would have been special no matter what, considering the Oregon Road fire had destroyed the homes of 21 school district families two weeks earlier. But multiple twists elevated the drama to Hollywood levels.

As of Friday afternoon, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association told 19 of the football program’s 55 players that they couldn’t suit up for the first game of the season.

Under the WIAA’s rules, high-school football players have to practice 12 times before they can play in a game. From the WIAA’s perspective, it didn’t matter that the players had missed practice because they were busy digging fire lines and fleeing flames.

“Roads were blocked off and parents didn’t feel comfortable sending their kids to practice when they were on high alert,” coach Buddy Wood said.

Riverside, which is in Chattaroy, north of Spokane, asked the agency to make an exception, to no avail.

“It was denied, for whatever reason,” Wood said.

The WIAA didn’t agree to an interview but provided a written statement late Friday afternoon.

“Based on guidance from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), as well as from the Association legal and liability counsel, the WIAA cannot waive the pre-contest practice requirements for football. The Association will always promote equitable participation for students, however, safety is the highest priority and serves as the basis for all pre-contest practice limitations that have been put in place by the membership.”

In the lead-up to gametime, the WIAA’s determination seemed final. The Rams football players would have to cheer their teammates on from the sidelines after living through one of the worst natural disasters in Spokane County history.

Then the Governor’s Office stepped in.

Exactly what the Governor’s Office told the activities association isn’t clear, but the agency on Friday night called Riverside and granted the kids permission to play.

The call arrived in time for four junior varsity players to get into their game at halftime.

The varsity game happened later, in time for six players who would have otherwise sat out to be able to suit up before kickoff. Riverside won 35-8.

Only players who missed practice due to the wildfire were eligible to play.

“The WIAA has received direction and notice from the Governor’s Office that it will assume responsibility under its Emergency Declaration,” the activities association wrote in a statement. “Because of this, the WIAA has notified administration at Riverside High School that all of its athletes are eligible to compete.”

Riverside Principal Clint Hull said he felt sick that his students might have missed their first game, especially under the circumstances.

“They’re so excited, to see their faces when we just told them just now, just to have a sense of normalcy. I mean, some of them are seniors; they’re looking at their first home game of their senior year,” Hull said. “It’s a game-changer, for sure.”

Reporter Elena Perry contributed to this article.