TACOMA — The Gonzaga Prep boys basketball team didn’t drive almost five hours and nearly 300 miles to play one game at the Class 4A state tournament.

That’s why they stepped on the gas early and late.

Jayden Stevens, a recent Oregon State University commit, steadied the helm after the Bullpups nearly blew all of a big first-half lead. Gonzaga Prep pushed back for a 63-49 victory on Wednesday in a loser-out state opener at the Tacoma Dome.

The 6-foot-7 Stevens, who was a perfect 9 for 9 from the field, provided 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead Gonzaga Prep. Fellow senior Carter Collins added 14 points and a key two-handed jam with 2:34 left in the game for a 59-47 cushion. Stevens exited the game with 2:34 to go with what appeared to be a cramp in his right leg.

The Bullpups (16-8), the eighth-seeded team in Class 4A, get to play second-seeded Curtis (24-3) in the state quarterfinals on Thursday at 9 p.m. after taking control of the matchup of two 4A teams with a rich state history.

Federal Way, the No. 9 seed, finished the season 16-6.

The Eagles trailed by 18 points in the first half at 32-14, but fought back with an 8-0 run to end the half. Federal Way came out firing in the second half to get within 32-28 as Vaughn Weems scored six points in a 17-second span in the opening 37 seconds after the break.

Weems had three layins, two off steals in the surge, and finished with a team-high 21 points. Teammate Jace Pleasant added 12 points.

The two elite programs last met in the Class 4A state semifinals in 2019 with Gonzaga Prep scoring a 61-53 victory. The Bullpups, led that season by future college players Anton Watson and Liam Lloyd, bested the future college duo of Jaden McDaniels and Tari Eason and the Eagles in a matchup many thought was fitting of a state-championship contest.

Gonzaga Prep went on to win the 2019 state crown with a dominant 69-43 win over Mount Si for back-to-back titles and its third overall.

In 2018, Gonzaga Prep beat Federal Way for the title, 54-52 to wrap up an undefeated season. The Bullpups own all three of the school’s state titles since 2011.

The Bullpups lead the state series with Federal Way 3-2. The Eagles own three state-title trophies in 2009, 2015 and 2016 in 4A.

Gonzaga Prep used a 16-6 run, capped by a Stevens steal and run-out, two-fisted dunk, to open a 32-14 lead with 2:51 left before halftime. Federal Way clawed back to 32-22 at the break with an 8-0 that was finished off with a Colton West three-pointer with 2.2 seconds showing in the first half.

Stevens led all scorers with 14 points at intermission, going 7 of 7 from the floor to go with a pair of blocked shots.