Josie, who's won two state titles, is aiming for another playoff run before retiring at the conclusion of the season.

Kennedy Catholic will celebrate softball coach Dino Josie’s retirement Thursday, but the Lancers hope to tack a few more games onto the close of career that nearly spanned three decades. Josie, a 2014 Star Times Coach of the Year, has the team vying for a postseason berth.

The Lancers (9-9, 7-5 North Puget Sound League) are currently third in league standings with two regular season games remaining.

“Coach Josie has been a staple of this community for years,” Kennedy director of athletics Sam Reed said via email. “He has not only taught the skills and strategies to play at the highest level, but he’s also preached the life skills and personal development that one can get by participating in a high school sport. Always learning and always looking for ways to get better, Dino is in so many ways what is right and good about high school sports.”

Josie, a Kennedy alum, coached the Lancers for 25 seasons. Under his leadership, Kennedy won the 2007 and 2008 Class 3A softball state championships and a string of 11 consecutive Seamount League titles, which has since disbanded. Josie was last named Coach of the Year for the league in 2016.

Kennedy, which is now a Class 4A school, plans to honor Josie after its 4 p.m. game against Hazen at Chelsea Park in Burien.