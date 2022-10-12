The Associated Press state high-school football poll based on voting from a panel of sports media from across the state, with teams and first-place votes in parentheses, record on the season and points garnered in the poll.

Class 4A

1. Glacier Peak (7): 5-1, 92

2. Emerald Ridge: 5-1, 78

3. Chiawana (3): 6-0, 75

4. Gonzaga Prep: 5-1, 62

5. Lake Stevens: 4-2, 56

(tie) Sumner: 5-1, 56

7. Kennedy Catholic: 5-1, 45

8. Puyallup: 5-1, 32

9. Skyview: 5-1, 26

10. Skyline: 5-1, 16

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 3A

1. Yelm (10): 6-0, 100

2. Eastside Catholic: 6-0, 90

3. O’Dea: 5-1, 69

4. Lincoln (Tacoma): 6-0, 60

5. Bellevue 4-2, 56

6. Monroe: 6-0, 41

7. Stanwood: 6-0, 36

8. Garfield: 5-1, 30

9. Kennewick: 5-1, 29

(tie) Lakes: 6-0, 29

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Lynden (10): 6-0, 100

2. Enumclaw: 6-0, 86

3. Anacortes: 6-0, 71

4. W. F. West: 5-1, 70

5. Tumwater: 5-1, 57

6. North Kitsap: 5-1, 52

7. Othello: 5-1, 40

8. Prosser: 5-1, 31

9. Fife: 5-1, 21

10. Washougal: 5-1, 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: Sedro-Woolley 7.

Class 1A

1. Lynden Christian (9): 6-0, 99

2. Royal: 5-1, 85

3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1): 6-0, 77

4. Montesano: 5-1, 69

5. Eatonville: 5-1, 52

6. Nooksack Valley: 5-1, 49

7. Toppenish: 5-1, 42

8. Tenino: 5-1, 29

9. King’s: 5-1, 26

10. LaCenter: 5-1, 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (8): 6-0, 80

2. Okanogan: 6-0, 70

3. Raymond: 6-0, 64

4. Liberty (Spangle): 5-1, 47

5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 5-1, 46

6. Toledo: 5-1, 38

7. Columbia (Burbank): 5-1, 30

8. Lake Roosevelt: 6-1, 25

9. Adna: 4-2, 8

10. Coupeville: 5-1, 7

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 1B

1. Odessa (6): 4-0, 69

2. Neah Bay: 4-0, 60

3. DeSales (1): 5-0, 57

4. Naselle: 5-1, 33

5. Liberty Christian: 6-0, 28

Others receiving 6 or more points: Mossyrock 27.