The Associated Press state high-school football poll based on voting from a panel of sports media from across the state, with teams and first-place votes in parentheses, record on the season and points garnered in the poll.
Class 4A
1. Glacier Peak (7): 5-1, 92
2. Emerald Ridge: 5-1, 78
3. Chiawana (3): 6-0, 75
4. Gonzaga Prep: 5-1, 62
5. Lake Stevens: 4-2, 56
(tie) Sumner: 5-1, 56
7. Kennedy Catholic: 5-1, 45
8. Puyallup: 5-1, 32
9. Skyview: 5-1, 26
10. Skyline: 5-1, 16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. Yelm (10): 6-0, 100
2. Eastside Catholic: 6-0, 90
3. O’Dea: 5-1, 69
4. Lincoln (Tacoma): 6-0, 60
5. Bellevue 4-2, 56
6. Monroe: 6-0, 41
7. Stanwood: 6-0, 36
8. Garfield: 5-1, 30
9. Kennewick: 5-1, 29
(tie) Lakes: 6-0, 29
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Lynden (10): 6-0, 100
2. Enumclaw: 6-0, 86
3. Anacortes: 6-0, 71
4. W. F. West: 5-1, 70
5. Tumwater: 5-1, 57
6. North Kitsap: 5-1, 52
7. Othello: 5-1, 40
8. Prosser: 5-1, 31
9. Fife: 5-1, 21
10. Washougal: 5-1, 8
Others receiving 6 or more points: Sedro-Woolley 7.
Class 1A
1. Lynden Christian (9): 6-0, 99
2. Royal: 5-1, 85
3. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) (1): 6-0, 77
4. Montesano: 5-1, 69
5. Eatonville: 5-1, 52
6. Nooksack Valley: 5-1, 49
7. Toppenish: 5-1, 42
8. Tenino: 5-1, 29
9. King’s: 5-1, 26
10. LaCenter: 5-1, 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (8): 6-0, 80
2. Okanogan: 6-0, 70
3. Raymond: 6-0, 64
4. Liberty (Spangle): 5-1, 47
5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague: 5-1, 46
6. Toledo: 5-1, 38
7. Columbia (Burbank): 5-1, 30
8. Lake Roosevelt: 6-1, 25
9. Adna: 4-2, 8
10. Coupeville: 5-1, 7
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (6): 4-0, 69
2. Neah Bay: 4-0, 60
3. DeSales (1): 5-0, 57
4. Naselle: 5-1, 33
5. Liberty Christian: 6-0, 28
Others receiving 6 or more points: Mossyrock 27.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.