TACOMA — Bellevue junior Alex Buck had her sights set on sweeping the sprints at the Class 3A state track and field championships Saturday. Buck achieved her goal, winning the 100 and 200 titles and helping the Wolverines to a second-place finish as a team.

“That’s what I was striving for, and that’s what my accomplishment was that I was looking for this weekend,” Buck said.

The Wolverines finished with 46 team points, behind only Kelso, which finished with 53 at Mount Tahoma High School.

Buck’s individual wins were not without drama. She defeated Hazen’s Kayla Kittrell in the 100-meter finals, finishing in 12.12 seconds. Kittrell set a personal record with 12.18 seconds.

Buck said there was a significant headwind Saturday, making it difficult for her to come up with some of her best times, but it wasn’t enough to keep her from victory.

Buck also edged Interlake junior Elaine Hudacsko, who finished in 25.63 seconds. Hudacsko won an individual title earlier in the day, winning the 400 meters in 56.19 seconds.

“She’s been such a fierce competitor all season, and it’s been such an honor to be racing against her,” Buck said. “I just really had to keep calm and keep my race plan and get an edge over here on the line.

Buck wasn’t the only title winner for Bellevue on Saturday. Kalea Hill, who is just a freshman for the Wolverines, won the girls 3,200 with a time of 10:29.19, outlasting Bonney Lake’s Latham West.

Hill was able to overcome being ill all week to win the title.

“I was really sick this week,” she said. “I was throwing up and I couldn’t sleep. So, I was just happy that I got to still compete.

“I actually felt worse (today), but I really love the burn.”

Tahoma’s Lyons wins 4A 200, 400

Tahoma senior Brooke Lyons won two state titles — and narrowly missed a third.

The Washington State commit started off the day with disappointment, but more than made up for it in the day’s later events. Lyons finished second in the Class 4A 100 with a time of 12.31 seconds, just behind Glacier Peak’s Jana Willems, who finished in 12.30 seconds.

Lyons bounced back shortly after with a victory in the 400 final with a personal record of 54.13 seconds, nearly three seconds faster than second-place finisher Ava Simms from Curtis.

She capped off her afternoon with a victory in the 200 meters with a time of 24.72 seconds, over half a second faster than Federal Way’s Cassandra Atkins, who finished second, and over a second faster than Willems, who finished third.

