TACOMA — West Seattle junior Chloe Cunliffe has been pole-vaulting for only two years. Turns out, that’s all the time she needed to rewrite the state’s record books.

Cunliffe won the Class 3A state championship Friday, finishing with a mark of 13 feet, 8½ inches, good enough for both the state meet and overall state records.

“I’m real excited,” Cunliffe said. “I’ve been training really hard hoping to get it, and I finally got it.”

Cunliffe’s previous best was 13-3½, but she toppled that Friday. She finished second at state last year with a mark of 12-0, but has spent the past year training with the goal of breaking the state record.

Cunliffe also placed second in the long jump Friday with a leap of 17-9¼, just a half-inch behind Edmonds-Woodway senior Hannah Hicks.

“It was a really good day,” Cunliffe said.

Cunliffe’s big day also helped West Seattle take over first place in the Class 3A team race with 26 points.

Cunliffe, at least partially, has genetics to thank for her success.

Her brother Sam starred at Rainier Beach and plays basketball at Kansas, and her sister Hannah was a standout in track and recently signed an endorsement deal with Adidas. Chloe is just the next in line, though she might not be the last.

“I have a bunch of little sisters who are probably going to do big things, too,” she said.

Wilson wins first long-jump title

Tahoma junior Alisha Wilson came into the Class 4A long-jump finals tied for the second-best leap in her classification this season at 18-10½, but that was still well over a foot behind Monroe freshman Hannah Ganashamoorthy, who came in ranked No. 1 and was the favorite to win the championship.

That didn’t faze Wilson, who jumped a personal-best 19-2 to win her first individual state championship.

“It feels so good,” Wilson said. “I knew there was a girl that had jumped 20-2, so I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to come in and compete.’ ”

Wilson has won two previous state championships as part of the Bears’ 400 relay team, but the long-jump championship was her first individual state championship.

“It’s so much more special,” Wilson said. “I’m super happy about it. It’s something that you don’t really get from a relay because obviously that’s everyone together, and that also feels good, so it’s just kind of a different kind of happiness.”

Note

• Ingraham senior Phoebe Salowey won the 3A state championship in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.79 seconds, just ahead of West Seattle senior Symmone Davis, who finished second in 14.88.