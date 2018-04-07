The Metro League Co-Defensive MVP had 90 tackles with nine sacks in helping the Bulldogs reach their first Class 3A state football semifinals since 1977.

Garfield sophomore Sav’ell Smalls is already regarded as the top 2020 prospect on the West Coast. On Friday, he added All-American to his status.

Smalls announced via his Twitter account that he was invited to the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game. The televised matchup features the top 100 players in the nation.

Received an invite to the 2020 Under Armour All American Game! #IWILL pic.twitter.com/OSoDGRPvRX — Sav’ell Smalls (@SavvySmalls_9) April 7, 2018

Smalls, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound outside linebacker, was named All-State and the Metro League Mountain Division’s Co-Defensive MVP after helping Garfield reach the Class 3A state tournament semifinals for the first time since 1977.

Maxpreps.com named Smalls to its sophomore football All-America team in January.

247sports.com lists Smalls as a four-star prospect with offers from Alabama, Georgia, Washington, Stanford, Florida State, and Notre Dame among others.