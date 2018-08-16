The move means Garfield has lost three big-name players this summer.
P.J. Fuller, one of the top high-school basketball players in the state, is leaving Garfield for a prep school.
Findlay Prep, which is in Henderson, Nev., announced on Twitter Wednesday that Fuller will play for the school. Fuller retweeted the school saying, “Yesssirrr.”
Findlay will be the third school Fuller has played for in his high-school career. He was a freshman at Garfield before transferring to Nathan Hale for his sophomore year and was a key player on the Raiders’ state and national-title team.
Fuller transferred back to Garfield for his junior season and helped the Bulldogs win the Class 3A state title.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Mailbag: Could Seattle trade Thomas for Mack? Could Shaquem Griffin earn a larger role?
- Impressions from Day 14 of Seahawks camp: Seattle appears set to add veteran pass rusher, a new safety emerges
- Introducing the Seattle Times' 2018 preseason state high school football rankings
- Seahawks' top pick Rashaad Penny has broken finger surgically repaired, may only be out two weeks
- 'I'm going to turn into a diamond': Garfield's Sav'ell Smalls has worked to become one of top players in nation
Fuller, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, is rated the No. 52 recruit (No. 6 at his position) in the nation, according to 247Sports.com. He has 23 offers, including one from Washington.
Yesssirrr https://t.co/cAh9XAszg5
— PJ Fuller (@PhilipPJFuller) August 15, 2018
Fuller’s transfer leaves Garfield and coach Brandon Roy in an interesting position. He’s the third big-name player to leave the school this summer. Jamon Kemp, son of Sonics legend Shawn Kemp, and MarJon Beauchamp, a five-star shooting guard heading into his junior season, announced they will play at Rainier Beach.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.