The Bulldogs and Democrats will face off in a matchup of teams ranked No. 1 in their state to highlight a Martin Luther King Day full of basketball.

Garfield coach Brandon Roy wouldn’t call Friday’s blowout against Rainier Beach a “signature win.” He did state the outcome assures him the late scramble to pull the season’s schedule together is preparing the No. 1 Bulldogs to compete against the best.

“It was the first game that we played against a guy that, I don’t want to say he’s better than our guys, but he’s right there,” Roy said of USC-bound forward Kevin Porter Jr. Garfield worked the Beach senior into four fouls in the first half. He finished with 25 points in the Bulldogs’ 100-72 victory.

“So, the schedule is laying out good, especially for what we have to do,” Roy continued. “We’re trying to get these guys to come together. They’re really talented and everybody expects it just to click. That’s not how it works. You’ve got to get in there, have some tough games, some close games and then you’ve got to get your guys to buy in. The schedule is setting up really good for that.”

King Showcase 9 a.m.: Kentlake vs. Vashon Island, boys 10:30: Auburn vs. Mount Tahoma, boys Noon: Kentridge vs. Central Valley, girls 2 p.m.: Enumclaw vs. Post Falls, Idaho, boys 3:30: Kentlake vs. Sunnyside, girls 5: Kentwood vs. Lynden, boys 7: Glacier Peak vs. Spanaway Lake, boys 8:30: Shorecrest vs. Auburn Riverside, boys At ShoWare Center, Kent

Garfield (13-0) will face another four-star recruit when it participates in the MLK Basketball Invitational at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., on Monday.

The Bulldogs will play Oregon’s top-ranked Jefferson (11-3) of Portland and Texas-bound forward Kamaka Hepa. The Democrats are the defending Class 6A state champs in Oregon and are nationally ranked in some polls.

The matchup is the 6:45 p.m. nightcap of the six-game event designed to celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Roosevelt boys play Lake Oswego at 10 a.m. No. 4 Rainier Beach boys face West Linn at 5 p.m.

Roy, who was a bystander in a shooting that left bullet wounds in his backside in April, was rehabilitating at a time when most of the country’s top high-school teams were carving out competitive schedules.

Garfield, a top-20 team in six national polls, had holes in its schedule until November when Chino Hills dropped out of a California tournament, giving Garfield four games over the winter break. Organizers for the MLK invitational called shortly thereafter.

As Nathan Hale coach last year, Roy had his heralded team play games on both coasts and on ESPN. The Raiders, led by the nation’s top recruit in Michael Porter Jr., went 29-0 and won the Class 3A boys state championship. Garfield plays at Hale Tuesday.

“I’ve seen (Hepa) play a few times, he’s really good, and Jefferson has a really good guard,” Roy said. “I’m really trying to help us be ready for our stretch run. This will be a good test.”

Teams were asked to submit statements about what King’s legacy means to them. Beach coach Mike Bethea wrote:

“Having lived through those times it reminds me of the need to educate our young people of what Dr. King stood for. Fully understand the rights they now enjoy because of Dr. King’s fight for freedom, justice and equality for all.”

MLK Day basketball at ShoWare

The seventh-annual King Showcase is set for Monday at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

In addition to tributes to King throughout the day, there will be a combined eight boys and girls basketball games beginning at 9 a.m.

A bevy of top-10 teams in their respective classifications will compete. The headliner is No. 1 Central Valley girls against the defending Class 4A girls state champion Kentridge, ranked fourth, at noon.

Post Falls, which placed third in Idaho’s boys state tourney last season, plays No. 8 Enumclaw at 2 p.m. No. 10 Shorecrest will close out the showcase with a 8:30 p.m. matchup against Auburn Riverside.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students with ASB cards.