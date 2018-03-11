The all-state forward originally committed to USC, before decommitting and picking St. John's.

After several months, J’Raan Brooks is back where he started.

Just over a week after winning the Class 3A state boys basketball title with Garfield, the 6-foot-9 senior committed to USC on Sunday, he announced on Instagram and Twitter.

“I will be wearing cardinal and gold for the next 4 years…. Dreams do come true! FTFO I’m Officially committed to the U. Of Southern California Trojans!” he said on Instagram.

Brooks originally committed to USC but decommitted in October because of the recruiting and bribery scandal across college basketball. He committed to St. John’s on Christmas Eve and decommitted last month.

Brooks, who was on The Seattle Times’ Star Times and All-State teams, is the No. 2 player in the state (and No. 79 in the nation) for the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports.com. The No. 1 player in the state, Rainier Beach’s Kevin Porter Jr., who Brooks’ Garfield team beat for the state title, is also committed to USC.

The website listed Washington as the favorite to land Brooks.