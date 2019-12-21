Tari Eason brought a ray of sunshine to a day once destined to be filled with sorrow.

He lost his maternal great aunt to cancer in 2018. Instead of making the second birthday since her death another gloomy day, Eason marked it as a celebration of one of her favorite activities — watching him play basketball.

Eason, a 6-foot-8 forward, announced Saturday he’ll continue his playing career at Cincinnati. The Garfield senior made the commitment via Instragram from Honolulu, where the Bulldogs (7-2) played in the Iolani Prep Classic.

“I wanted to do something in remembrance of her,” Eason said earlier this month. “I love her still to this day. She was the sweetest person.”

Eason and his mother, Teroya, spent most weekends with their aunt before her passing. Before being diagnosed with cancer, Eason said his aunt was one of the loudest voices cheering from the stands.

She missed Eason’s breakout summer where he bloomed into a four-star recruit that’s rated the No. 2 senior prospect in Washington by 247Sports.com.

Advertising

Eason played his first two high-school seasons at Garfield, not getting much playing time on rosters filled with Division I talent. He transferred to Federal Way for his junior season and led the North Puget Sound League’s Olympic Division in rebounding (11.0 per game) while averaging 17.8 points per game during the regular season.

The Eagles advanced to the Class 4A boys state basketball tournament semifinals, losing 61-53 to eventual champion Gonzaga Prep at the Tacoma Dome.

Eason fouled out of the game with 3:39 left and the score tied at 51. Seconds later, Federal Way teammate Jaden McDaniels, a McDonald’s All-American now playing at Washington, also fouled out.

Many questioned the officiating throughout the game. Eason took accountability for the loss and said he analyzed the game film about six times.

“I wanted to know some of the mistakes and things I could have done better,” said Eason, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. “The officiating, everybody has their opinions on that, I just tried to take things that I did wrong in the game.”

Eason returned to Garfield to “finish where he started.” The transfer was in conjunction with the return of coach Brandon Roy, an alum who went on to star at UW and in the NBA.

Advertising

Roy, who took a yearlong sabbatical to focus on his personal life, barely played Eason as a sophomore.

This season Eason is the star player and stacking up a highlight reel to match.

In a three-point overtime loss to New York’s top high-school team, Long Island Lutheran on Thursday, Eason had a one-handed putback dunk over his opponent. The clip had more than 140,000 views on BallIsLife’s Instagram account.

Eason finished with 35 points in a five-point loss to Pennsylvania’s Archbishop Wood in the consolation round Friday. Garfield placed seventh in the 16-team, four-day tournament.

“He’s always had the motor,” Roy said earlier this month. “Now he has the skill to match with his high energy.”

Garfield, which is third in The Seattle Times’ rankings for Class 3A boys, returns to the court Jan. 3 with a Metro League matchup at West Seattle. The Bulldogs finished 15-8 last season and didn’t qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2010.

With his college decision settled, Eason plans to return Garfield to glory, remembering his aunt along the way.

“My biggest fan, biggest supporter,” Eason said. “She loved me with all her heart.”