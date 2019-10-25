Garfield’s five-star forward Dalayah Daniels announced on Instragram on Friday night she’s committing to California.

The 6-foot-4 forward is the No. 26 recruit for the Class of 2020, according to Prospectsnation.com. ESPN ranks her at No. 14.

She kept it simple in her announcement, posting a photo of herself holding a blue Cal flag and the word “Committed” with a bear emoji.

Daniels is a two-time Metro League MVP and has twice been named to The Seattle Times’ All-State team. She averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks per game last season. As a sophomore she averaged 14.3 points and 11.6 rebounds.

She led the Bulldogs to the Class 3A state title game as a sophomore as Garfield lost to Gig Harbor. The Bulldogs finished fourth at state last season after falling in the semifinals.

The Golden Bears are amassing an impressive recruiting class as Daniels is the third five-star commit over the last week for first-year coach Charmin Smith.

Daniels had UCLA, Stanford, Duke, Oregon State and Princeton also on her shortlist.

Daniels is the second five-star girls basketball star from the Seattle area to commit to an out-of-state Pac-12 school this week. Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins committed to USC on Monday.