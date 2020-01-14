Fifteen boys and girls basketball players from Washington were nominated for the McDonald’s All-America Game on Tuesday.

Among the local players were five-star girls prospects Dalayah Daniels of Garfield and Kentridge’s Jordyn Jenkins, who learned Tuesday her season is over because of a torn ACL.

Among others nominated were Todd Beamer’s Aaliyah Alexander, Eastlake’s Keeli Burton-Oliver and Sela Heide of Mount Si. The Renton boys saw four seniors nominated, something that’s become a trend in recent years.

Recent in-state players named to the All-American team were Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels (2019), Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. (2017) and Bellevue’s Anna Wilson (2016).

More than 900 boys and girls across the nation were nominated. The 24 boys and 24 girls who make the team will be announced at noon on Jan. 23 on ESPN. The All-American Game is April 1 in Houston.

Here are the in-state players nominated:

Girls

Aaliyah Alexander, Todd Beamer High School (Federal Way)

Dalayah Daniels, Garfield High School (Seattle)

Ellie Boni, University High School (Spokane Valley)

Hailey Van Lith, Cashmere High School (Cashmere)

Jayda Noble, Mt. Spokane High School (Mead)

Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge High School (Kent)

Keeli Burton-Oliver, Eastlake High School (Sammamish)

Madison Dixon, Pomeroy High School (Pomeroy)

Maisie Burnham, Liberty High School (Spangle)

Meilani McBee, Kennewick High School (Kennewick)

Sela Heide, Mount Si High School (Snoqualmie)

Boys