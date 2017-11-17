The Bulldogs will play Rainier Beach in an all-city semifinal.

The Garfield Bulldogs in the Class 3A state semifinals? Is it basketball season already?

The Bulldogs, who last week won their first state football game since 1977, did it again Friday night, upsetting No. 1 Eastside Catholic in double overtime 13-10.

The Bulldogs (7-5) used a 24-yard field goal to upset the Crusaders (10-1) and set up an all-city semifinal as Garfield will play Rainier Beach. The Metro has three of the four semifinal spots as O’Dea plays in the other.

Rainier Beach beat Garfield 27-12 in their regular-season meeting on Oct. 6.

Oregon commit Tre’Shaun Harrison scored Garfield’s only touchdown.

Malik Putney scored for Eastside Catholic.