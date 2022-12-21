How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points, and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Camas (4: 7-1, 58, T2
2. Woodinville: 6-1, 52, 1
3. Emerald Ridge (1): 5-0, 48, T2
4. Davis (1): 6-0, 44, 6
5. Sumner: 9-1, 28, NR
6. Tahoma: 5-1, 26, 4
7. Union: 6-0, 16, 7
8. Richland: 2-1, 12, NR
9. Eastlake: 4-2, 11, NR
10. Kamiakin: 4-1, 10, 10
Others receiving votes: Glacier Peak 7. Skyview 6. Central Valley 4. Kentridge 2. Bothell 2. Olympia 2. Kentwood 1. Kamiak 1.
Class 3A
1. Garfield (6): 5-0, 60, T2
2. Lake Washington: 7-1, 53, 1
3. Arlington: 5-1, 37, 4
4. Lakeside (Seattle): 5-1, 31, 5
5. Stanwood: 7-1, 29, 8
(tie) Bonney Lake: 7-1, 29, T2
(tie) Tacoma (Lincoln): 6-0, 29, T9
8. Mead: 4-2, 18, 7
9. Lincoln-Seattle: 4-3, 13, NR
10. North Thurston: 7-1, 9, NR
Others receiving votes: Peninsula 8. Eastside Catholic 6. Roosevelt 3. Everett 2. Mt. Spokane 2. Lynnwood 1.
Class 2A
1. Ellensburg (6): 7-0, 69, 4
2. Lynden (1): 6-0, 61, T5
3. W. F. West: 7-0, 57, 1
4. Prosser: 4-0, 43, 9
5. Tumwater: 7-1, 39, 2
6. White River: 5-1, 32, NR
7. Burlington-Edison: 3-1, 26, 7
(tie) Clarkston: 4-1, 26, 3
9. Othello: 4-2, 7, 8
10. Grandview: 4-4, 6, NR
(tie) Sehome: 5-1, 6, T5
Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 5. Sammamish 4. Sequim 4.
Class 1A
1. Nooksack Valley (5): 7-0, 68, T3
2. Lynden Christian (2): 7-0, 65, T3
3. Wapato: 7-0, 51, 8
4. Montesano: 4-1, 49, 2
5. Cashmere: 6-1, 45, 1
6. Freeman: 6-1, 32, 9
7. King’s: 7-1, 24, NR
8. Deer Park: 4-1, 18, 5
9. Toppenish: 4-2, 15, 6
10. Zillah: 1-0, 14, NR
Others receiving votes: Annie Wright 4.
Class 2B
1. Colfax (4): 8-0, 57, 2
2. Okanogan:(2): 4-0, 47, 5
3. Adna: 7-1, 46, T6
4. Warden: 3-2, 38, T6
5. LaConner: 7-2, 30, 1
6. Rainier: 7-1, 28, T6
7. Brewster: 6-0 23
8. Napavine: 5-2, 16, 9
9. Chief Leschi: 5-1, 14, 10
10. Tri-Cities Prep: 6-1, 10
Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 8. Tonasket 7. Ilwaco 3. Liberty (Spangle) 2. Mabton 1.
Class 1B
1. Mount Vernon Christian (4): 5-1, 57, 2
2. Colton (2): 5-0, 52, 1
3. Oakesdale: 6-1, 38, 5
4. Mossyrock: 4-1, 36, T3
(tie) Neah Bay: 3-1, 36, 6
6. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 5-1, 35, 8
7. Inchelium: 5-1, 15, 10
8. Pateros: 8-0, 13, T3
9. Willapa Valley: 6-2, 12, 7
10. Naselle: 4-4, 10, NR
(tie) Sunnyside Christian: 3-2, 10, NR
Others receiving votes: Pe Ell 6. Lummi 5. Soap Lake 2. Liberty Christian 2. Odessa 1.
