How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points, and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Camas (4: 7-1, 58, T2

2. Woodinville: 6-1, 52, 1

3. Emerald Ridge (1): 5-0, 48, T2

4. Davis (1): 6-0, 44, 6

5. Sumner: 9-1, 28, NR

6. Tahoma: 5-1, 26, 4

7. Union: 6-0, 16, 7

8. Richland: 2-1, 12, NR

9. Eastlake: 4-2, 11, NR

10. Kamiakin: 4-1, 10, 10

Others receiving votes: Glacier Peak 7. Skyview 6. Central Valley 4. Kentridge 2. Bothell 2. Olympia 2. Kentwood 1. Kamiak 1.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (6): 5-0, 60, T2

2. Lake Washington: 7-1, 53, 1

3. Arlington: 5-1, 37, 4

4. Lakeside (Seattle): 5-1, 31, 5

5. Stanwood: 7-1, 29, 8

(tie) Bonney Lake: 7-1, 29, T2

(tie) Tacoma (Lincoln): 6-0, 29, T9

8. Mead: 4-2, 18, 7

9. Lincoln-Seattle: 4-3, 13, NR

10. North Thurston: 7-1, 9, NR

Others receiving votes: Peninsula 8. Eastside Catholic 6. Roosevelt 3. Everett 2. Mt. Spokane 2. Lynnwood 1.

Class 2A

1. Ellensburg (6): 7-0, 69, 4

2. Lynden (1): 6-0, 61, T5

3. W. F. West: 7-0, 57, 1

4. Prosser: 4-0, 43, 9

5. Tumwater: 7-1, 39, 2

6. White River: 5-1, 32, NR

7. Burlington-Edison: 3-1, 26, 7

(tie) Clarkston: 4-1, 26, 3

9. Othello: 4-2, 7, 8

10. Grandview: 4-4, 6, NR

(tie) Sehome: 5-1, 6, T5

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 5. Sammamish 4. Sequim 4.

Class 1A

1. Nooksack Valley (5): 7-0, 68, T3

2. Lynden Christian (2): 7-0, 65, T3

3. Wapato: 7-0, 51, 8

4. Montesano: 4-1, 49, 2

5. Cashmere: 6-1, 45, 1

6. Freeman: 6-1, 32, 9

7. King’s: 7-1, 24, NR

8. Deer Park: 4-1, 18, 5

9. Toppenish: 4-2, 15, 6

10. Zillah: 1-0, 14, NR

Others receiving votes: Annie Wright 4.

Class 2B

1. Colfax (4): 8-0, 57, 2

2. Okanogan:(2): 4-0, 47, 5

3. Adna: 7-1, 46, T6

4. Warden: 3-2, 38, T6

5. LaConner: 7-2, 30, 1

6. Rainier: 7-1, 28, T6

7. Brewster: 6-0 23

8. Napavine: 5-2, 16, 9

9. Chief Leschi: 5-1, 14, 10

10. Tri-Cities Prep: 6-1, 10

Others receiving votes: Auburn Adventist Academy 8. Tonasket 7. Ilwaco 3. Liberty (Spangle) 2. Mabton 1.

Class 1B

1. Mount Vernon Christian (4): 5-1, 57, 2

2. Colton (2): 5-0, 52, 1

3. Oakesdale: 6-1, 38, 5

4. Mossyrock: 4-1, 36, T3

(tie) Neah Bay: 3-1, 36, 6

6. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 5-1, 35, 8

7. Inchelium: 5-1, 15, 10

8. Pateros: 8-0, 13, T3

9. Willapa Valley: 6-2, 12, 7

10. Naselle: 4-4, 10, NR

(tie) Sunnyside Christian: 3-2, 10, NR

Others receiving votes: Pe Ell 6. Lummi 5. Soap Lake 2. Liberty Christian 2. Odessa 1.