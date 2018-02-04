There's a combined five teams in the state rankings that finished the regular season undefeated.

By
Seattle Times high school sports coordinator

Class 4A Top 10

1. Richland Bombers (20-0)

Next: Class 4A District 8 tournament

2. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups  (20-0)

Next: Class 4A District 8 tournament

3. Federal Way Eagles (21-0)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

4. Skyview Storm (19-2)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

5. Bothell Cougars (17-2)

Next: at Newport, KingCo 4A tournament

6. Ferris Saxons (17-3)

Next: Class 4A District 8 playoffs

7. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (17-2)

Next: at Mariner, District 1 tournament

8. Kentwood Conquerors (16-5)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

9. Davis Pirates (16-2)

Next: at Eastmont, Moses Lake

10. Enumclaw Hornets (16-5)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

Class 3A Top 10

1. Garfield Bulldogs (20-0)

Next: Metro League tournament

2. Lincoln Abes (20-0)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

3. Rainier Beach Vikings (17-3)

Next: Metro League tournament

4. O’Dea Fighting Irish (18-2)

Next: Metro League tournament

5. Wilson Rams (17-3)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

6. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (15-4)

Next: Metro League tournament

7. North Thurston Rams (19-1)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

8. Timberline Blazers (16-4)

Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament

9. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (16-3)

Next: Mountlake Terrace, District 1 tournament

10. Bellevue Wolverines (18-3)

Next: KingCo 3A tournament

