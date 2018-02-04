There's a combined five teams in the state rankings that finished the regular season undefeated.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Richland Bombers (20-0)
Next: Class 4A District 8 tournament
2. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (20-0)
Next: Class 4A District 8 tournament
3. Federal Way Eagles (21-0)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
4. Skyview Storm (19-2)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
5. Bothell Cougars (17-2)
Next: at Newport, KingCo 4A tournament
6. Ferris Saxons (17-3)
Next: Class 4A District 8 playoffs
7. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (17-2)
Next: at Mariner, District 1 tournament
8. Kentwood Conquerors (16-5)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
9. Davis Pirates (16-2)
Next: at Eastmont, Moses Lake
10. Enumclaw Hornets (16-5)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
Class 3A Top 10
1. Garfield Bulldogs (20-0)
Next: Metro League tournament
2. Lincoln Abes (20-0)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
3. Rainier Beach Vikings (17-3)
Next: Metro League tournament
4. O’Dea Fighting Irish (18-2)
Next: Metro League tournament
5. Wilson Rams (17-3)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
6. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (15-4)
Next: Metro League tournament
7. North Thurston Rams (19-1)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
8. Timberline Blazers (16-4)
Next: West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament
9. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (16-3)
Next: Mountlake Terrace, District 1 tournament
10. Bellevue Wolverines (18-3)
Next: KingCo 3A tournament
