SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Pasco (6), 16-0, 84, 1

2. Woodinville (3), 16-1, 83, 2

3. Tahoma, 15-2, 59, 6

4. Sumner, 15-2, 57, 5

5. Lake Stevens, 14-2, 50, 7

6. Eastlake, 16-1, 41, 3

7. Camas, 12-6, 40, 8

8. Emerald Ridge, 12-3, 29, 4

9. Gonzaga Prep, 14-3, 23, 9

10. Chiawana, 12-4, 15, 10

Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 10. Rogers (Puyallup) 4.

Class 3A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Garfield (6), 10-0, 86, 1

2. Mead (3), 15-0, 82, 2

3. Arlington, 12-2, 73, 3

4. Lincoln, 15-1, 62, 4

5. Lake Washington, 13-3, 53, 6

6. Snohomish, 11-2, 42, 7

7. North Thurston, 15-1, 35, 10

8. Bonney Lake, 13-4, 26, 9

9. Gig Harbor, 13-3, 16, 5

10. Ferris, 13-4, 7, NR

Others receiving votes: Eastside Catholic 6. Kelso 5. Auburn 1. Cleveland 1.

Class 2A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Tumwater (7), 17-1, 97, 1

2. Ellensburg (3), 17-0, 93, 2

3. Hudson’s Bay, 14-3, 74, 4

(tie) W.F. West, 16-3, 74, 3

5. Washougal, 12-3, 52, 6

6. West Valley (Spokane), 16-2, 42, 5

7. Prosser, 14-4, 34, 8

8. Burlington-Edison, 13-5, 30, 7

9. White River, 13-2, 25, 9

10. Lynden, 12-4, 14, 10

Others receiving votes: Sequim 8. Washington 5. Port Angeles 1. Woodland 1.

Class 1A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Nooksack Valley (9), 14-2, 105, 1

2. Lynden Christian, 15-4, 95, 2

3. Montesano (1), 14-1, 82, 3

4. Cashmere (1), 14-1, 79, 4

5. Colville, 15-1, 63, 5

6. Annie Wright, 10-2, 55, 6

7. Zillah, 11-3, 41, 7

8. Wapato, 15-2, 36, 8

9. Meridian, 13-4, 17, 10

10. Freeman, 10-4, 15, 9

Others receiving votes: College Place 6. Tenino 4. Sultan 3. Deer Park 2. LaCenter 1. Seattle Academy 1.

Class 2B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Warden (4), 15-0, 66, 1

2. LaConner (2), 17-1, 64, 2

3. Okanogan (1), 17-1, 59, 3

4. Raymond, 13-1, 48, 4

5. Liberty (Spangle), 13-1, 43, 5

6. Lake Roosevelt, 13-1, 33, 6

7. Colfax, 13-1, 26, 7

8. Wahkiakum, 12-4, 12, 8

9. Rainier, 12-4, 11, 10

10. Adna, 13-6, 7, NR

(tie) Onalaska, 13-4, 7, 9

Class 1B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Colton (4), 12-2, 62, 1

2. Mossyrock (1), 9-4, 54, 3

3. Mount Vernon Christian (2), 13-3, 52, 2

4. Pomeroy, 12-2, 47, T4

5. Garfield-Palouse, 12-4, 44, T4

6. Neah Bay, 7-2, 37, 6

7. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 12-3, 28, T7

8. Grace Academy, 7-1, 22, 9

9. Odessa-Harrington, 10-3, 15, T7

10 Wilbur-Creston, 11-3, 6, NR

(tie) Lummi, 8-2, 6, NR

Others receiving votes: Mansfield 3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1. Willapa Valley 1. Wellpinit 1.