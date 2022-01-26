By
SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by classifications, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Pasco (5), 12-0, 83, 1

2. Woodinville (3), 13-1, 76, 2

3. Eastlake (1), 15-0, 66, 4

4. Emerald Ridge, 12-1, 54, 6

5. Sumner, 13-1, 52, 5

6. Tahoma, 13-2, 48, 3

7. Lake Stevens, 12-2, 40, T8

8. Camas, 10-6, 33, 7

9. Gonzaga Prep, 12-3, 15, T8

10. Chiawana, 7-4, 10, 10

Others receiving votes: Bellarmine Prep 8. Kentwood 6. Redmond 2. Richland 1. Rogers (Puyallup) 1.

Class 3A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Garfield (6), 8-0, 87, 1

2. Mead (3), 13-0, 80, 2

3. Arlington, 10-2, 74, 3

4. Lincoln, 12-1, 55, 4

5. Gig Harbor, 11-1, 52, 7

6. Lake Washington, 10-3, 38, T5

7. Snohomish, 10-2, 31, T5

8. Eastside Catholic, 10-3, 30, 8

9. Bonney Lake, 10-3, 18, 9

10. North Thurston, 13-1, 10, NR

Others receiving votes: Ferris 6. Kelso 6. Cleveland 5. North Central 2. Stanwood 1.

Class 2A

School, Record, Point, Last Week

1. Tumwater (6), 15-1, 96, 1

2. Ellensburg (4), 15-0, 91, 2

3. W.F. West, 14-2, 79, 3

4. Hudson’s Bay, 11-3, 63, 6

5. West Valley (Spokane), 10-1, 56, 5

6. Washougal, 10-3, 51, 4

7. Burlington-Edison, 11-3, 43, 7

8. Prosser, 12-2, 32, 10

9. White River, 12-2, 20, 9

10. Lynden, 10-3, 14, 8

Others receiving votes: Sequim 2. Clarkston 2. Hockinson 1.

Class 1A

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Nooksack Valley (8), 12-2, 88, 1

2. Lynden Christian, 13-4, 74, 3

3. Montesano, 11-1, 71, 2

4. Cashmere (1), 12-1, 67, T4

5. Colville, 11-1, 43, 6

6. Annie Wright, 8-2, 39, T4

7. Zillah, 10-3, 34, 7

8. Wapato, 12-2, 33, 8

9. Freeman, 9-4, 17, 9

10. Meridian, 12-4, 7, T10

Others receiving votes: Deer Park 6. LaCenter 5. Sultan 4. Tenino 4. King’s 3.

Class 2B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Warden (3), 12-0, 64, 3

2. LaConner (2), 13-1, 63, 2

3. Okanogan (2), 15-1, 57,1

4. Raymond, 11-1, 50, 5

5. Liberty (Spangle), 11-1, 44, 4

6. Lake Roosevelt, 10-1, 34, 6

7. Colfax, 11-1, 29, 7

8. Wahkiakum, 12-3, 23, 8

9. Onalaska, 13-3, 12, 9

10. Rainier, 10-4, 4,10

Others receiving votes: Columbia (Burbank) 3. Granger 1. Adna 1.

Class 1B

School, Record, Points, Last Week

1. Colton (4), 11-1, 59, 3

2. Mount Vernon Christian (1), 11-2, 57, T4

3. Mossyrock (2), 7-3, 51, 2

4. Pomeroy, 12-1, 45, 10

(tie) Garfield-Palouse, 10-4, 45, 1

6. Neah Bay, 6-2, 27, 6

7. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 11-2, 25, 9

(tie) Odessa-Harrington, 9-2, 25, T4

9. Grace Academy, 5-1, 13, 8

10. Wellpinit, 6-3, 12, 7

Others receiving votes: Mansfield 7. Wilbur-Creston 6. Willapa Valley 6. Sunnyside Christian 5. Yakama Tribal 1. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 1.

