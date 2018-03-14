The five-star player is listed as the No. 1 outside linebacker prospect in the nation, and he's the No. 1 recruit in the state.

247Sports.com updated its recruiting rankings Wednesday and Garfield linebacker Sav’ell Smalls made a big leap up the rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound five-star linebacker checked in at No. 3 in the nation for the Class of 2020, moving up 12 spots. Smalls is listed as the No. 1 outside linebacker prospect in the nation, and he’s the No. 1 recruit in the state.

“A do-everything kind of defender that can rush the passer as an outside linebacker, drop into coverage and defend the pass or put his hand down and do some dirty work in the run game,” the site said.

The website lists Washington and Stanford as his top picks. He has offers from the top programs in the nation including Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU and most of the Pac-12.

The only other player from the state in the Top 100 for the Class of 2020 is Eastside Catholic receiver Gee Scott Jr.

The in-state prospect for the Class of 2019 is Graham-Kapowsin quarterback Dylan Morris (a Washington commit), who is ranked at No. 84.