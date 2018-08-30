Garfield High School advertised for a new boys basketball coach, indicating that Brandon Roy has stepped away from the program.

Rumors have circulated in recent weeks that the former Washington Husky and NBA star wouldn’t be returning to coach at his alma mater.

Roy began his high-school career in 2016-17 with Nathan Hale, leading a team with seven transfers to state and national titles. When Ed Haskins left Garfield to be an assistant coach at Washington State following the season, Roy took over.

Roy led the Bulldogs to a state title, beating Rainier Beach in overtime in the title game.

Roy’s top three returning players have left the program. Five-star guard MarJon Beauchamp and three-star forward Jamon Kemp transferred to Rainier Beach. Four-star guard P.J. Fuller is leaving to play at a prep school.

Roy has a 57-1 record over the two years and he was named Naismith national coach of the year in 2017.