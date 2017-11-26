Brandon Roy's move to his alma mater and a bevy of new players give the Bullodgs the nod to start the season.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (25-2 last season)
Gonzaga-bound Anton Watson (6-8 junior) is one of three starters back from last season’s third-place squad.
First up: Saturday vs. Genesis Prep
2. Richland Bombers (18-6)
Bombers feature a game-changer in 7 foot 3 Riley Sorn, who helped key run to semifinals in March.
First up: Tuesday vs. Lewis & Clark
3. Federal Way Eagles (25-4)
Three starters return for sixth-place Eagles, who have added some new talent to the mix
First up: Dec. 6 at Auburn Riverside
4. Union Titans (21-5)
Titans fell just short of 2017 title and should be in the thick of things again with three of their top six back.
First up: Thursday at Mountain View
5. Curtis Vikings (23-5)
Expect another top-five run for the Vikings, who lost to eventual champs in quarterfinals and finished fourth.
First up: Friday vs. Bellarmine Prep
6. Enumclaw Hornets (16-12)
Four starters are back for a team that fell one victory shy of taking home a state trophy.
First up: Friday vs. White River
7. Ferris Saxons (19-6)
Don’t sell the Saxons short despite their lack of size (tallest player 6-4). They just missed state in 2017
First up: Friday vs. San Ramon Valley, Calif.
8. Bothell Cougars (17-6)
Cougars may take awhile to jell with just two starters back, but could be a contender down the stretch
First up: Friday vs. Skyline
9. Kamiak Knights (18-8)
PG Carson Tuttle hopes to finally lead Knights to state after regional losses the past two seasons
First up: Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace
10. Kentwood Conquerors (25-3)
Defending champs lost key players to graduation but have some experience and strong program that deserves a nod.
First up: Tuesday vs. Mountlake Terrace
On the bubble
Auburn, Bellarmine Prep, Davis, Glacier Peak, Kentridge, Lake Stevens, Mount Si, Skyview
Class 3A Top 10
1. Garfield Bulldogs (23-6)
Brandon Roy takes reins of nationally-ranked alma-mater with loaded roster.
First up: Friday vs. Cleveland
2. Rainier Beach Vikings (22-10)
Vikings already have USC-signee Kevin Porter Jr. and added Lincoln transfer Trevante Anderson, an all-state PG.
First up: Friday vs. Chief Sealth
3. Timberline Blazers (18-8)
Deep, defensive-oriented team has enough scoring punch to punch another ticket to state.
First up: Friday at Tumwater
4. Lincoln Abes (26-2)
Abes lost more than Anderson via graduation, but might be even more motivated to improve on 2017 fifth-place finish.
First up: Tuesday at Bellarmine Prep
5. O’Dea Fighting Irish (13-8)
With a young roster, Irish took some lumps in ultra-tough Metro League last season, but experience could pay dividends.
First up: Friday vs. Ballard
6. Seattle Prep Panthers (19-10)
Panthers came up one win shy of a trophy last season with a roster that included just two seniors.
First up: Monday at Shorecrest
7. Wilson Rams (20-8)
6-7 Emmitt Matthews Jr. (UConn signee) and solid supporting cast give Rams a chance in any game.
First up: Wednesday vs. Bethel
8. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (15-12)
Multiple Metro teams could be top-10 worthy, but Crusaders get the nod here with scorer Brock McKenzie and strong frosh class
First up: Friday vs. Seattle Prep
9. Stanwood Spartans (24-4)
Just two players return from the 2017 fourth-place team, but Spartans enjoyed a strong summer that could carry over
First up: Tuesday at Lynden
10. Bellevue Wolverines (18-6)
Wolverines are state veterans (top eight three of last four years) who could make a strong push this season
First up: Friday vs. Lake Washington
On the bubble
Capital, Cleveland, Franklin, Kelso, Mercer Island, Nathan Hale, North Thurston, Shorecrest, West Seattle.
