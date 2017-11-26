Brandon Roy's move to his alma mater and a bevy of new players give the Bullodgs the nod to start the season.

Class 4A Top 10

1. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (25-2 last season)

Gonzaga-bound Anton Watson (6-8 junior) is one of three starters back from last season’s third-place squad.

First up: Saturday vs. Genesis Prep

2. Richland Bombers (18-6)

Bombers feature a game-changer in 7 foot 3 Riley Sorn, who helped key run to semifinals in March.

First up: Tuesday vs. Lewis & Clark

3. Federal Way Eagles (25-4)

Three starters return for sixth-place Eagles, who have added some new talent to the mix

First up: Dec. 6 at Auburn Riverside

4. Union Titans (21-5)

Titans fell just short of 2017 title and should be in the thick of things again with three of their top six back.

First up: Thursday at Mountain View

5. Curtis Vikings (23-5)

Expect another top-five run for the Vikings, who lost to eventual champs in quarterfinals and finished fourth.

First up: Friday vs. Bellarmine Prep

6. Enumclaw Hornets (16-12)

Four starters are back for a team that fell one victory shy of taking home a state trophy.

First up: Friday vs. White River

7. Ferris Saxons (19-6)

Don’t sell the Saxons short despite their lack of size (tallest player 6-4). They just missed state in 2017

First up: Friday vs. San Ramon Valley, Calif.

8. Bothell Cougars (17-6)

Cougars may take awhile to jell with just two starters back, but could be a contender down the stretch

First up: Friday vs. Skyline

9. Kamiak Knights (18-8)

PG Carson Tuttle hopes to finally lead Knights to state after regional losses the past two seasons

First up: Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace

10. Kentwood Conquerors (25-3)

Defending champs lost key players to graduation but have some experience and strong program that deserves a nod.

First up: Tuesday vs. Mountlake Terrace

On the bubble

Auburn, Bellarmine Prep, Davis, Glacier Peak, Kentridge, Lake Stevens, Mount Si, Skyview

Class 3A Top 10

1. Garfield Bulldogs (23-6)

Brandon Roy takes reins of nationally-ranked alma-mater with loaded roster.

First up: Friday vs. Cleveland

2. Rainier Beach Vikings (22-10)

Vikings already have USC-signee Kevin Porter Jr. and added Lincoln transfer Trevante Anderson, an all-state PG.

First up: Friday vs. Chief Sealth

3. Timberline Blazers (18-8)

Deep, defensive-oriented team has enough scoring punch to punch another ticket to state.

First up: Friday at Tumwater

4. Lincoln Abes (26-2)

Abes lost more than Anderson via graduation, but might be even more motivated to improve on 2017 fifth-place finish.

First up: Tuesday at Bellarmine Prep

5. O’Dea Fighting Irish (13-8)

With a young roster, Irish took some lumps in ultra-tough Metro League last season, but experience could pay dividends.

First up: Friday vs. Ballard

6. Seattle Prep Panthers (19-10)

Panthers came up one win shy of a trophy last season with a roster that included just two seniors.

First up: Monday at Shorecrest

7. Wilson Rams (20-8)

6-7 Emmitt Matthews Jr. (UConn signee) and solid supporting cast give Rams a chance in any game.

First up: Wednesday vs. Bethel

8. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (15-12)

Multiple Metro teams could be top-10 worthy, but Crusaders get the nod here with scorer Brock McKenzie and strong frosh class

First up: Friday vs. Seattle Prep

9. Stanwood Spartans (24-4)

Just two players return from the 2017 fourth-place team, but Spartans enjoyed a strong summer that could carry over

First up: Tuesday at Lynden

10. Bellevue Wolverines (18-6)

Wolverines are state veterans (top eight three of last four years) who could make a strong push this season

First up: Friday vs. Lake Washington

On the bubble

Capital, Cleveland, Franklin, Kelso, Mercer Island, Nathan Hale, North Thurston, Shorecrest, West Seattle.