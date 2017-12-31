The Bulldogs and Bullpups begin 2018 a combined 19-0 after the first month of the basketball season.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (10-0)
Next: University, at Central Valley
2.Federal Way Eagles (12-0)
Next: Todd Beamer, Auburn Riverside
3. Richland Bombers (9-0)
Next: Central Valley, Walla Walla
4. Ferris Saxons (10-1)
Next: University, Shadle Park
5. Bothell Cougars (9-1)
Most Read Stories
- Seattle settles sexual-abuse lawsuit with Ed Murray accuser
- The Huskies have come a long way under Chris Petersen, but the final step is proving tough | Larry Stone
- Penn State runs over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl to put a disappointing end on Huskies’ season
- 800,000 Washington residents owe student-loan money — to the tune of $24B
- Chris Petersen has transformed UW football. Just ask any of the Sarkisian-era holdovers
Next: Eastlake, at North Creek
6. Kentwood Conquerors (9-2)
Next: at Kentridge, at Kennedy Catholic
7. Curtis Vikings (7-4)
Next: at Graham-Kapowsin, at Bellarmine Prep
8. Enumclaw Hornets (8-3)
Next: Auburn Mountainview, Todd Beamer
9. Monroe Bearcats (8-1)
Next: at Kamiak, Mount Vernon
10. Skyview Storm (12-0)
Next: at Camas, Union
Class 3A Top 10
1. Garfield Bulldogs (9-0)
Next: at Roosevelt, West Seattle
2. Lincoln Abes (10-0)
Next: at Spanaway Lake, Bethel
3. Rainier Beach Vikings (6-2)
Next: at Franklin, at Lakeside
4. O’Dea Fighting Irish (8-1)
Next: at Nathan Hale, Ingraham
5. Franklin Quakers (9-1)
Next: at West Seattle, Rainier Beach
6. Wilson Rams (4-1)
Next: Mount Tahoma, at Spanaway Lake
7. Spanaway Lake Sentinels (9-0)
Next: Lincoln, Wilson
8. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (7-1)
Next: at Chief Sealth, Nathan Hale
9. Seattle Prep Panthers (5-5)
Next: at Bainbridge, Cleveland
10. Shorecrest Scots (6-1)
Next: Meadowdale, at Marysville-Getchell
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.