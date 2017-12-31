The Bulldogs and Bullpups begin 2018 a combined 19-0 after the first month of the basketball season.

Class 4A Top 10

1. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups  (10-0)

Next: University, at Central Valley

2.Federal Way Eagles (12-0)

Next: Todd Beamer, Auburn Riverside

3. Richland Bombers (9-0)

Next: Central Valley, Walla Walla

4. Ferris Saxons (10-1)

Next: University, Shadle Park

5. Bothell Cougars (9-1)

Next: Eastlake, at North Creek

6. Kentwood Conquerors (9-2)

Next: at Kentridge, at Kennedy Catholic

7. Curtis Vikings (7-4)

Next: at Graham-Kapowsin, at Bellarmine Prep

8. Enumclaw Hornets (8-3)

Next: Auburn Mountainview, Todd Beamer

9. Monroe Bearcats (8-1)

Next: at Kamiak, Mount Vernon

10. Skyview Storm (12-0)

Next: at Camas, Union

Class 3A Top 10

1. Garfield Bulldogs (9-0)

Next: at Roosevelt, West Seattle

2. Lincoln Abes (10-0)

Next: at Spanaway Lake, Bethel

3. Rainier Beach Vikings (6-2)

Next: at Franklin, at Lakeside

4. O’Dea Fighting Irish (8-1)

Next: at Nathan Hale, Ingraham

5. Franklin Quakers (9-1)

Next: at West Seattle, Rainier Beach

6. Wilson Rams (4-1)

Next: Mount Tahoma, at Spanaway Lake

7. Spanaway Lake Sentinels (9-0)

Next: Lincoln, Wilson

8. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (7-1)

Next: at Chief Sealth, Nathan Hale

9. Seattle Prep Panthers (5-5)

Next: at Bainbridge, Cleveland

10. Shorecrest Scots (6-1)

Next: Meadowdale, at Marysville-Getchell

