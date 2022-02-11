They celebrated like they’d won a championship. And the Garfield Bulldogs did just that on Friday night.

Even if it was just the first rung on the ladder. Now on to the SeaKing District tournament for the defending state champs.

Garfield beat Lakeside 64-57 before a capacity crowd at Seattle Pacific University’s Royal Brougham Pavilion to win the Metro League girls basketball title, something not even the state championship team did back in 2020.

It’s a championship that will serve as the jumping off point for a postseason run that the Bulldogs hope will end in the same fashion as 2020, though — with a Class 3A state title. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the state playoffs a year ago.

“You’ve got to remember, most of these kids are young,” Garfield coach Marvin Hall said. “A lot of them are still just 14 years old. That’s why they were celebrating.”

It was the second time Garfield (15-0) has beaten the Lions (8-4) in just over two weeks. The Bulldogs won the teams’ regular-season game 58-46 on Jan. 26.

Advertising

Playing for the league title Friday, the Bulldogs used an 11-2 run over the final 3 minutes, 41 seconds of the first quarter to pull away. That spurt staked Garfield to a 23-11 lead after one quarter.

The advantage would grow to as much as 19 on three occasions. Lakeside made quick runs back in each case, then made a final dash in the fourth quarter to make the score more interesting.

“There were definitely a lot of emotions coming into this game,” Garfield sophomore Katie Fiso said. “I know the last time we played them was not a very good game for us. But we know each other a lot better and have each others backs.”

As Lakeside had done in the first meeting, when it held Garfield to a season-low in points scored, the Lions played this one methodically on both ends of the floor. At the defensive end, Lakeside sat back in an active zone that forced the Bulldogs to move the ball around the perimeter.

That strategy resulted in numerous attempts from Garfield outside the three-point arc, and they responded by making six from long distance to build a 40-21 advantage on Fiso’s fourth three-pointer of the game with 2:41 to play in the first half.

Offensively, Lakeside ran the shot clock down on virtually every possession. In that initial 19-point hole, the Lions closed the half on an 8-2 run to get back within 13 points, 42-29, at the break.

Advertising

“I actually like it,” Hall said. “The more people that play that way against us, the more familiar we get with it.”

Garfield made eight shots from behind the arc, the last 3:48 to go in the third quarter giving the Bulldogs back that 19-point margin, 54-35. The lead was 58-43 heading into the fourth quarter, and grew to 60-43 on two Jayda Lewis free throws 17 seconds into the fourth quarter.

But then the shots stopped falling for Garfield, which scored only four more points the rest of the way.

Fiso’s final field goal, part of her game-high 21 points, curbed a 10-0 run that brought Lakeside within seven, 60-53, on Hannah Dickinson’s final basket of the game with 3:16 left. It was as close as the Lions would get, including the final score.

Dickinson matched Fiso’s 21 points to go with five rebounds. Claire O’Connor, revealed as the league’s MVP after the game, added 19 points and 13 rebounds for Lakeside.

Navaeh Talbert chipped in 15 points, while Malia Samuels and Imbie Jones each added 10 to give the Bulldogs four in double digits.