BELLEVUE — Even as they extended their winning streak, the Garfield girls took a loss moving forward.

Garfield overcame some early sloppiness defensively and finally raced away from Stanwood for a 67-44 Class 3A regional basketball victory at Bellevue College on Saturday evening. The victory earned the Bulldogs an extra day of preparation and rest with a first-round state bye.

Second-seeded Garfield will play the final quarterfinal of the Class 3A tournament on Thursday at 9 p.m. in the Tacoma Dome. Stanwood gets a 5:30 p.m. first-round game on Wednesday against Auburn.

Saturday’s win aside, Garfield will take the last step of the season without one of its contributing starters.

With 7 minutes, 29 seconds left against the Spartans, Navaeh Talbert was racing to the basket in a 2-on-1 break. As she got close to the baseline, her footing slipped and she crumpled to the floor grasping the back of her left knee.

Just 14 seconds earlier, Talbert had made the second of two free throws to open the scoring in the fourth quarter, giving her nine points and extending the Bulldogs lead to 56-30. She was helped to the bench area where she watched the final seven minutes.

After the game, Talbert exited the gym in a wheelchair with a large ice pack wrapped around her left knee.

“It’s bad,” Garfield coach Marvin Hall said. “We don’t know exactly yet. It’s just unfortunate. We will be without her next week. The good part about it is, we’re pretty deep.”

It took a minute for the Bulldogs (18-0) to settle in against the eighth-seeded Spartans (12-5). But Garfield finally scored the game’s first five points, getting a three-pointer from Katie Fiso with 6:43 to go in the quarter and a basket from Imbie Jones with 5:14 left in the opening quarter to take that 5-0 advantage.

Stanwood jumped back into it from beyond the arc, making three three-pointers in the quarter and tying at 11-11 on the third from Paige Almanza with 1:38 to play in the first.

But Garfield ignited a 15-0 run over the next 2:29, jumping on top 26-11 with 6:09 to play in the first half.

“If we get our team together, we’ll (be) fine,” freshman Jayda Lewis said. “We just take one game at a time and keep our energy high.”

Lewis did a little bit of everything for Garfield, not the least of which was scoring. She finished with a game-high 16 points, one of three Bulldogs to score in double figures.

Staked to a 36-20 lead by halftime, the Bulldogs opened the second half with another spurt. The 13-2 run over the first four minutes of the third quarter extended the lead to 49-22 and effectively put an end to the game.

“It’s unexpected,” Hall said. “They’re kids. You don’t know what you’re going to get out of them. None of us coaches do.”

The Bulldogs got a balanced performance from those kids against Stanwood. Behind Lewis, Malia Samuels added 13 points and Fiso had 12. Jones and Talbert, before her injury, chipped in with nine each.

“We just felt like it was important because it was the only game we were playing,” junior Malia Samuels said. “To start off 1-0. It’s like a new season, basically.”

The lead bloated to as much as 29 on two occasions. Jones sank a three-pointer with 7:14 left in the game to make it 59-30. Lewis made a layup with 2:52 remaining that extended things to 67-38 before the Bulldogs settled for the 23-point victory.

La’Tana Swinton led the Spartans with nine.