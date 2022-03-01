The champs have put themselves back into position for another title run.

Yet, these Garfield Bulldogs aren’t the champs. Or at least, they don’t feel like the champs.

“We still feel like we’re still the underdogs, even though we’re defending champions,” junior Malia Samuels said. “We have nothing to lose, really.”

This version of the Bulldogs hasn’t done any losing, actually. They are the second-seeded team in the Class 3A state girls bracket and carry an 18-0 record into the Tacoma Dome for the state tournament this week.

Garfield earned a first-round bye via its dominating 67-44 regional victory over Stanwood on Saturday. Thus, the Bulldogs won’t play until 9 p.m. Thursday night – a quarterfinal game against the winner of Wednesday’s Lakeside vs. Lincoln (Tacoma) game.

The team that takes the floor for that game will likely feature no seniors. Coach Marvin Hall will have to adjust what had been his normal rotation after junior Navaeh Talbert injured her left knee against Stanwood and will not be able to play at the Dome this week.

“You’ve got to remember, these kids are young,” Hall said. “A lot of these girls are just out of the eighth grade, some didn’t even play at all last year. Of course they’re going to be excited. Most of these kids are like 14 years old.”

One of the older players actually falls into the “didn’t play at all last year” category.

Samuels transferred to Garfield after playing her freshman season at Eastside Catholic. But back in her neighborhood public school, Samuels didn’t play for the Bulldogs as a sophomore.

“It was crazy because last year I didn’t play,” Samuels said. “So I’m just coming off of AAU. I am one of the older ones, but with one year of experience.”

With no state playoffs thanks to the pandemic and the travel involved with AAU tournaments, which in turn triggered quarantines any time she came home, Samuels simply couldn’t play any school games. This year has been a different story, and Samuels is pleased it’s happening at Garfield.

“Obviously, this is a great team. I’m just happy to be back,” Samuels said. “I just really wanted to play for my city and represent. There was just a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes that just made me want to get out of there (Eastside Catholic).”

Because it’s been two years since that last championship, most of the current team had nothing to do with the 55-41 victory over Lake Washington in 2020. But there are connections to that team on this roster.

The Bulldogs’ two seniors, Lucille Richardson and Saniya Rahman, were part of Hall’s program for that run.

“As our team is bonding, our mentality is growing on and off the court,” sophomore Katie Fiso said. “That’s something we’re always working on. We have a little background, and translating into this season we have a little legacy to carry.”

Fiso’s sister, Meghan, was one of the seniors on the 2020 state title team. And Fiso was in the stands watching, still a year away from being part of the program. As was fellow sophomore Nevaeh Bryant.

Then there are the freshmen – Sarah Lessig, Jayda Lewis and Kahmiya Bryant. Lewis poured in a game-high 16 points against Stanwood on Saturday, while Lessig contributes coming off the bench.

They all give Hall a lot of talented pieces that still need to be fit together to make Garfield successful, now and into the future.

“That makes it tough,” Hall said. “To put those pieces together just really is difficult. To get that flow, and to put people together that haven’t been thru any of this stuff. They’re a young group. But they want to win.”

And that’s not only for this season.

“They’re going to be dangerous,” Hall said. “When they turn seniors, they are going to be dangers. That young kid we have, Sarah (Lessig), she’s going to be, like, 6-4 and a guard. They’ll be a different looking team. These freshmen and these young girls are good.”

With so much talent being so young, does that set the Bulldogs up for a potentially historic run of season?

“I don’t think about that,” Hall said. “My mind doesn’t go there.”