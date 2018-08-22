Bulldogs now plan to open their season Aug. 31 in Oregon.

Garfield coach Joey Thomas formally announced Wednesday his team will no longer travel to Texas to play Forth Worth’s All Saints for what was supposed to be a season-opener for both programs on Aug. 31.

“The company that brokered the game didn’t uphold their end of the bargain,” said Thomas, who worked until late last week to resolve the issue. “It had nothing to do with All Saints. Coach (Aaron) Beck was nothing but first-class. But the person who put the game together didn’t do their part. I’m not going to throw his name under the bus, but that’s how it came down.”

Instead, Thomas finalized a plan to play La Salle, a private Catholic school in Milwaukie, Ore., on Aug. 31. The Falcons, which were 5-5 last season, were previously slated to play Cleveland.

All Saints announced Monday it will now play San Antonio Cornerstone Christian on Aug. 31.

Garfield finished at 6-6 last season and reached the Class 3A state tournament semifinals. The Bulldogs graduated a talented senior class but return outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls, who’s a five-star recruit with 23 Division I offers.

Thomas designed the Texas trip to garner more exposure for his team and toughen the overall schedule. All Saints was 11-1 last season. The loss was to eventual state champion Plano Prestonwood Christian in the TAPPS Division I semifinals.

The Bulldogs were also going to visit TCU’s campus and football practice. Garfield will now visit Oregon’s campus and attend the Ducks season-opener against Bowling Green as a team.