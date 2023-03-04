TACOMA — Garfield star Jaylin Stewart’s promise was kept.

A day after Garfield lost a heartbreaker in overtime in last year’s Class 3A boys state quarterfinals, Stewart said this:

“Us juniors are going to come back next year and win it all because I don’t want to ever have that feeling again,” said Stewart, a power forward who has signed with Connecticut.

With sophomore Legend Smiley scoring 30 points, the No. 2 seed Bulldogs did come back and win it all — even with Stewart hampered by foul trouble — defeating Metro League rival O’Dea 69-50 on Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome.

Garfield (25-2) has 11 seniors on its roster, and Legend said it was “very important” that they went out as state champions. He was a big reason that happened, scoring 12 in the fourth quarter when Garfield pulled away after leading by two points through three periods.

The victory completed a sweep of the 3A titles for Garfield, with the Bulldog girls finishing off its title win over Lake Washington about a half-hour before the boys tipped off. The Garfield girls returned to the court to celebrate with the boys after their victory.

Garfield defeated O’Dea for the fourth time this season and it gave the Bulldogs their sixth state title in the past 10 years.

“This feels a whole lot better,” said Stewart, who was limited to seven points in just 15 minutes. “I didn’t have a good performance, but my team won that game me. Legend Smiley showed up big.”

Brandon Roy remained perfect as a coach in the state tournament, winning his fourth title in four opportunities. Roy coached Nathan Hale to the title in 2017, and has coached Garfield, his alma mater, to titles in 2018, 2020 and now 2023.

“In the moment, this is the best one,” Roy said of the three titles he has coached at Garfield. “But I’m sure I said that after the first one. I mean, these things are just really very special.”

The first half was entertaining and tight throughout.

O’Dea took a 17-16 lead after one quarter, getting a basket right before the buzzer after the Irish stole an inbounds pass.

Garfield led 30-28 at halftime, with O’Dea scoring the final four points of the half after the Bulldogs had built a six-point lead, the largest by either team in the first half.

The Bulldogs got 12 first-half point from Legend and nine from Myles Daymon. Garfield needed those big performances with Stewart playing just four first-half minutes after getting two fouls and not scoring.

Seven O’Dea players scored in the first half, led by six points from Miles Clark.

Each team scored 14 points in the third quarter, setting up a final eight minutes that Garfield dominated, thanks in large part to the 6-foot-4 Legend.

“I think I showed I can score, play defense, play a role for my team and help my team win,” he said.

Roy, when asked about Legend’s performance, said, “he’s amazing.”

“He’s been an aggressive player all season long,” Roy said. “If you’re aggressive, do that. … I look at that game, and if I’m O’Dea’s coach, do I want Legend shooting or not shooting. I’m sure he wants him not shooting. So I want him to go out there and attack them and he did that all night.”

At halftime, Roy said Legend talked about deferring to Stewart who would be returning to play after missing all of the second quarter.

Said Roy: “I said, “You’re finishing the game. Stew will find his way out there, but you’re playing good. Keep playing good.’ ”

And that’s what he did.

No. 5 seed O’Dea (21-9) also lost in the 2020 title game to Garfield, making it two times the Bulldogs have denied coach Jason Kerr a fifth state title (three with Franklin and one at O’Dea).

Now, Roy is one title away from five.

“I played three years of varsity at Garfield, and I think I had the number one team going into state tournament every year and I never won, so I kind of have that pressure of not dropping the ball as a coach,” said Roy, who starred at UW and then in the NBA. “I feel like my team is the best team and just that pressure of winning it is tough, but you know, my kids respond really well and it just feels really good.”