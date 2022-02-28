The bond on the basketball floor began in the fourth grade for Veronica Sheffey and Tatum Thompson.

The Falcons’ dynamic duo would like nothing more than to cap their fantastic high-school careers hoisting a giant gold ball together.

Together, and with a cast of talented players, top-seeded Woodinvile heads into Thursday’s Class 4A state quarterfinals with a ton of momentum, having won 23 consecutive games.

Sheffey, Thompson and the Falcons’ third senior, Autumn Sellie, have been close to tasting that ultimate goal of a state championship, dropping a 59-55 decision to Central Valley in 2020 when the seniors were sophomores. That came two years after Woodinville suffered a 70-39 defeat in 2018 by Central Valley.

“For us players who were there (in 2020), we still have that taste in our mouth and know that we do not want to lose again,” said Sheffey, a four-year starter. “That’s part of what’s motivated us to keep going this year. It’s just us two, Tatum and I, who have stayed playing together all these years. All three of us (seniors) have been playing together since eighth grade.”

Thompson and Sheffey are best friends off the floor, so winning it tall would be a special moment.

“It would complete the journey of the high-school career,” Thompson said. “We’ve known each other since fourth grade, and we’ve been talking about this opportunity since we were sophomores when we lost. We talk about it all the time. It would mean everything to complete it with her.”

The Falcons (23-1) advanced into Thursday’s 10:30 a.m. Class 4A state quarterfinal contest in the Tacoma Dome after an 85-61 throttling of Bellarmine Prep in Friday’s regional game.

The 2020 title-game loss, combined with a short five-game COVID season in 2021, serve as the push the seniors need.

“I learned a lot from that (championship) game,” said Sheffey, who improved her three-point shooting from 21% as a freshman to 45% as a senior. “We understand we don’t want to go through that again and that’s going to fuel us to make it all the way and finish it off strong.”

Woodinville coach Scott Bullock loves the makeup of this year’s team and the competitive nature passed along at the top of the roster.

“Our leadership from our seniors has definitely given us an edge,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said of the senior trio. “Those three just really, really love the game and love each other. It’s more than just a social event. They’re serious about this game and they’ve helped us get where we are. Those three are incredible.”

The basketball journey started in fourth grade when the smaller Thompson (she’s now 6-foot) was a guard feeding the then-taller Sheffey (now 5-9) in the post. Now the roles have almost switched with Sheffey playing point guard and Thompson filling the wing and playing inside some.

“I was tall for my age back then, so I did play post some back then,” Sheffey said. “Then in eighth and ninth grade (Tatum) just shot up and our positions switched a little bit. It’s worked out ever since. It’s kind of funny. She had always been the smallest person on the court. She was always that small, fast, little point guard, but her growth has shocked all of us.

“It’s not seen anything like it. She just worked hard in the offseason. It was just a crazy transition she made as a sophomore.”

The growth physically and skill-wise has elevated Thompson into one of the top seniors in the state. Thompson, who has committed to Boise State University, leads the team with averages of 19.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.2 steals and a block per game.

“I knew I had that natural athleticism, but I knew I needed to put more time outside of just practices, so I kind of became a gym rat,” said Thompson of her rapid improvement as a sophomore in which she averages jumped from 1.2 points and 0.4 rebounds as a freshman to 11 points and 7.9 rebounds. “It was just being in the gym and I was lifting.”

The real measure of progress has been with Thompson’s shooting touch. The Falcons’ wing brings a 61-percent field-goal shooting clip into state along with 87 percent from the foul line and 42 percent beyond the three-point arc.

The serious-minded Sheffey and the goofy-natured Thompson are the perfect blend in many ways. Sheffey, a University of San Diego commit, runs the team at point guard, supplying averages of 15 points, 6.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 steals and almost a block a game.

“Seeing (Sheffey) out there as a freshman starting, that motivated me to work harder,” said Thompson, who swung between JV and varsity as a freshman. “I’m kind of more of a goofy, playful kind of person and if someone in practice is messing around, she’ll get us all together and focus us back up. She kind of just puts us back in focus.”

It was Sheffey’s job as a team leader to help this year’s Woodinville team bounce back after a shocking 78-55 loss to Class 2A Tumwater to open the season on Dec. 2.

“We learned quickly we had more work to do,” said Sheffey, whose team hasn’t lost since. “Now I can say we really needed that loss. It really humbled all of us. We knew we needed to get in the gym and work harder.”

One last run together with cutting down the nets at the end would be pretty special for Thompson and Sheffey.

“Just our chemistry makes it more fun,” Thompson said.