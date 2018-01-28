The event, which features some of the top senior volleyball players in the state, is March 10 at Auburn Riverside High.
Four players from Auburn Riverside’s back-to-back state volleyball championship team will play in the Senior All State Volleyball Series.
They’ll get one more match on their home court as Auburn Riverside High School will host the March 10 event.
The 1B/2B match is at 2 p.m. The 1A/2A match is at 4 p.m., and the 3A/4A match is at 6 p.m.
