Smith worked for the Times for 32 years before retiring in 2008.

Former Seattle Times sportswriter Craig Smith was inducted into the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Smith was part of a 14-member group enshrined at the Renton Pavilion Event Center.

Smith, a Bothell High grad who lives in Kirkland, worked for The Times for 32 years before retiring in 2008.

He covered everything from hydroplanes to the Seahawks at the paper, but he was best known for his coverage of high-school sports, including his long-running “Sideline Smitty” column.

Also inducted were: Battle Ground coach Don Freeman, Port Angeles music teacher Ron Jones, Peninsula High administrator Dele Gunnerson, longtime Tumwater football coach Sid Otton, Pasco High athlete Duke Washington, former Garfield coach Al Hairston, Pullman High track athlete Cheryl (Byers) Schauble, administrator Dr. Robert Gary (also the first black coach hired in any public school in the state of Washington, in 1959), Pomeroy High’s Bob Kirk, Rogers High runner Gerry Lindgren, Sehome High coach Gary Hatch, Kelso’s Ed Laulainen, and Yelm athlete Patsy (Walker) Pointer.

Hockey

• The Western Hockey League announced its season awards Wednesday. Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips was named the Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year. Hart had a WHL-leading 1.60 goals-against average, a .947 save percentage and seven shutouts. He was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (48th overall pick) of the 2016 NHL draft.

General Manager Garry Davidson of the Silvertips was the Executive of the Year.

Golf

• University of Washington golfers Carl Yuan and Henry Lee earned at-large berths to compete in the NCAA men’s championships, starting May 14-16 in the Stockton Region (The Reserve at Spanos Park, Stockton, Calif.)