Earlier this year, Marjon Beauchamp announced he would leave Rainier Beach to play his final high-school season at an Arizona prep school. Now, the highly sought-after recruit says he will spurn the many colleges interested in him and spend the year following his high-school senior season training for the NBA draft with them.

Beauchamp, who played for Garfield and Rainier Beach and is considered a consensus five-star recruit, will play his senior season at Dream City Christian in the Phoenix suburbs, then participate in a 12-month training program with Chameleon BX.

Although he didn’t narrow his choices any further, Beauchamp’s final three would have been Washington, Arizona and Alabama, according to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

Chameleon BX, founded by Frank Mastrisciano (dubbed “Hell’s trainer” or “world’s best trainer” or depending on your reading preferences), describes itself as a “one-of-a-kind 12-month personalized training program designed specifically for helping elite high school basketball players prepare physically and mentally for the NBA draft.”

Beauchamp appears to be the first player to sign on with Chameleon BX, but the company boasts a staff of six former NBA coaches, including former Sonics coach Bob Hill and assistant Dean Demopoulos, as well as Dave Joerger, Kim Hughes, Josh Oppenheimer and Tom Sterner.

“I’m genuinely humbled by all the interest and offers I received by some great schools,” Beauchamp said in a news release. “Although they were tough to turn down, I believe the Chameleon BX program provides the kind of personalized attention I need to get my body and game properly prepared for pursuing my dream of a career in the NBA.”

Beauchamp is just one of a growing number of high-profile players finding their way around the NCAA on their way to the NBA. The top-ranked recruit of Beauchamp’s class, Jalen Green, said he would jump right to the league if the one-and-done rule didn’t exist. Fellow five-star R.J. Hampton opted to play professionally in New Zealand this season.

Starting this year, the NBA G League will begin offering a select number of high-school players an opportunity to spend their 18-year-old seasons playing for $125,000.

Today, I'm excited to formally announce my decision to prepare for the 2021 NBA Draft, training with @Chameleonbx in 2020. Although I'm humbled by the many offers I received from elite D1 Colleges, the personalized Chameleon BX program is the best option to get my game NBA-ready. pic.twitter.com/XMVKn1wOAS — MarJon Beauchamp (@Marjon32) August 1, 2019