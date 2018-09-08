The four-star shooting guard left Garfield last month to play at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev.

P.J. Fuller, who won Class 3A state basketball titles at Garfield and Nathan Hale, announced on Twitter Saturday that he’s committed to Texas Christian University.

Fuller played at Garfield as a freshman before transferring to Nathan Hale for its championship season in 2016-17. He transferred back to Garfield last season and was part of its title team.

Recruiting site 247Sports.com lists Fuller as a four-star shooting guard and the No. 59 player in the nation for his class (and No. 6 at his position).