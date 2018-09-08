The four-star shooting guard left Garfield last month to play at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev.
P.J. Fuller, who won Class 3A state basketball titles at Garfield and Nathan Hale, announced on Twitter Saturday that he’s committed to Texas Christian University.
Fuller left Garfield last month to play at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev.
Fuller played at Garfield as a freshman before transferring to Nathan Hale for its championship season in 2016-17. He transferred back to Garfield last season and was part of its title team.
Recruiting site 247Sports.com lists Fuller as a four-star shooting guard and the No. 59 player in the nation for his class (and No. 6 at his position).
Committed pic.twitter.com/QS4skZ51xT
Most Read Sports Stories
Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos: Week 1 national media predictions
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- 5-star wide receiver Kyle Ford making official visit to UW this weekend
- Summiting ‘Savage Mountain’: The harrowing story of these Washington climbers’ K2 ascent VIEW
- Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from UW's home opener vs. North Dakota
— PJ Fuller (@PhilipPJFuller) September 9, 2018
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.