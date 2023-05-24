These are the burning questions as the high-school sports year reaches its final weekend. Teams and individuals from all six classifications in five sports will compete Thursday through Saturday to determine champions at state events across the state.

There are story lines everywhere and for every participant. Some of the stories just stand out a little more than others. Let’s take a look at five things to watch around the state this weekend.

1. Is this Jackson’s year in softball?

Circumstances robbed the Timberwolves of state-title chances the last couple of seasons. First, the COVID-19 pandemic erased all spring sports championships for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021.

Jackson got to the Class 4A state semifinals when the postseason returned a year ago, only to run into the hot pitching hand of Skyview’s Maddie Milhorn. The Storm lost the title game to Redmond, 7-6.

The Timberwolves are back again, and this time as the top seed to the 16-team field that begins play Friday morning at Columbia Ballfields in Richland. Jackson has won eight in a row after suffering its only loss of the year, 2-1 to Kamiak in late April.

At 22-1, the Timberwolves are a favorite again along with that same Skyview squad that ousted them in the semis. Milhorn turned her ankle at the district tournament a week ago, but she likely will be ready to go this weekend.

If the teams meet again this weekend, it would be for the title as the No. 3 Storm are on the other side of the bracket with No. 2 Bothell.

2. Just how high will Capital’s Moll sisters take the Class 3A pole vault?

And can Bainbridge junior Ella McRitchie challenge the Cougar seniors?

Just a year ago, Amanda and Hana Moll faced off at the end of the Class 3A pole-vault competition along with McRitchie. The three were the final ones still competing when Amanda Moll set the state record of 14 feet, 6 inches to win the title. Her sister was second and McRitchie third.

The stakes could be even higher Friday afternoon when the same event starts at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Tahoma High in Tacoma. Both Molls already have vaults higher than Amanda’s state-record performance from a year ago.

Hana Moll broke the 15-foot mark (15-0) at the Arcadia Invitational in April and Amanda went 14-7.5 at that same meet. McRitchie, at 14-0, is the only other pole vaulter in the state to go higher than 12-6.

3. Will the Class 4A baseball title end up at Eastlake?

The top-seeded Wolves come into the semifinals at Everett’s Funko Field riding a 17-game winning streak. They last lost April 3 to Skyline, a team they beat twice during the current streak, and the team that Tahoma, their semifinal opponent, beat in the quarterfinals to earn its spot in the semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Puyallup could await the winner if the Vikings get past Sumner. Some might remember that Eastlake and Puyallup opened the season against each other March 11, a 3-1 Wolves victory.

4. Are Ja’Warren Hooker’s remaining sprint records in jeopardy?

Hooker set three Class 3A state meet records (100, 200 and 400) running for Ellensburg in 1997, and two of them (100 and 400) were also overall state meet records, which still stand.

Seattle Prep’s Will Floyd broke the 200 meet records of 21.24 seconds en route to the championship in 21.01.

Hooker’s 100 record of 10.35 seconds and his 400 mark of 46.23 could find themselves in jeopardy Saturday at Mount Tahoma by a trio of sprinters.

In the 100, Mead’s Dominick Corley would need to make a significant drop over his personal record of 10.45 seconds set April 15 at the Pasco Invitational.

But under the right conditions Corley could challenge for the record. Those conditions might be optimal, with a weather forecast of 71 degrees and partly sunny predicted.

Two hours later, the Class 2A 400 meters is set to go with Sehome’s Jacob Andrews likely to be on the track. Andrews has gone 46.30 already this season, April 8 in California at the Arcadia Invite.

Oh, and if Andrews doesn’t get there, Floyd, a senior, follows in the 3A race. Floyd posted a 46.30 this season April 29 at the Shoreline Invite.

5. Could Tahoma and Puyallup meet in two state title games?

Tahoma was the last remaining unbeaten baseball team in Class 4A this season until dropping their final regular-season game to South Puget Sound League champion Puyallup.

Tahoma earned its place in the Final Four with a dominant effort against Skyline, earning a chance at top-seeded Eastlake in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Funko Field in Everett.

Win and the Bears could well get a chance to avenge that lone loss of the year if Puyallup advances out of its 4 p.m. semi against Sumner, a team the Vikings have beaten twice this spring.

That Tahoma-Puyallup matchup might not be the only championship final between the schools.

Both boys soccer teams also are playing in semifinal games Friday evening at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. The Bears open play at 4:30 p.m. against a Skyline team they’ve already beaten this season, while the Vikings get Cinderella No. 13 seed Davis of Yakima in the 7 p.m. contest.

“Imagine if the baseball and soccer teams both make the final against Puyallup and we both take the trophy,” Tahoma soccer senior Nacho Brandon said. “That would be crazy.”