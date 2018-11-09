The first-round continues Saturday across the state.
Class 4A
Lake Stevens 56, Curtis 42
Puyallup 45, Eastmont 10
Union 50, Skyline 10
Mount Si 39, Mount Vernon 38
Class 3A
Bellevue 66, Snohomish 33
Eastside Catholic 42, Lake Washington 12
O’Dea 49, Kamiakin 7
Peninsula 55, Bethel 34
Rainier Beach 14, Lincoln 7
Timberline 22, Mt. Spokane 20
Yelm 15, Lakes 14
Class 2A
Fife 24, North Kitsap 21
Liberty 21, Sehome 14
Steilacoom 49, Sequim 12
Hockinson 47, Washington 14
Class 1A
Royal 41, Riverside 0
Zillah 51, Klahowya 20
Class 2B
Adna 54, Concrete 19
Chewelah 34, Columbia (Burbank) 14
Class 1B
Odessa 69, Republic 0
Neah Bay 56, Tacoma Baptist 30
