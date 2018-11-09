The first-round continues Saturday across the state.

By

Class 4A

Lake Stevens 56, Curtis 42

Puyallup 45, Eastmont 10

Union 50, Skyline 10

Mount Si 39, Mount Vernon 38

Class 3A

Bellevue 66, Snohomish 33

Eastside Catholic 42, Lake Washington 12

O’Dea 49, Kamiakin 7

Peninsula 55, Bethel 34

Rainier Beach 14, Lincoln 7

Timberline 22, Mt. Spokane 20

Yelm 15, Lakes 14

Class 2A

Fife 24, North Kitsap 21

Liberty 21, Sehome 14

Steilacoom 49, Sequim 12

Hockinson 47, Washington 14

Class 1A

Royal 41, Riverside 0

Zillah 51, Klahowya 20

Class 2B

Adna 54, Concrete 19

Chewelah 34, Columbia (Burbank) 14

Class 1B

Odessa 69, Republic 0

Neah Bay 56, Tacoma Baptist 30

The Associated Press