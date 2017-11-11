The Bulldogs upset No. 4 Lincoln 44-41 to extend their first state appearance since 1979.

Leo Cunningham hit a 32-yard field goal as time expired as Garfield upset Lincoln in Tacoma 44-41 in a Class 3A state football opening-round game on Saturday.

It gave the Bulldogs (5-5) their first state win since they made the semifinals in 1977. This is the school’s first appearance in the state football tournament since 1979.

It was a back-and-forth game as Lincoln (10-2), which was fourth in the final state rankings of the season, tied it at 41-41 with 1:55 remaining with an 80-yard drive.

Garfield’s Tre’Shaun Harrison, an Oregon commit, had nearly 300 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns.

Garfield advances to play Eastside Catholic (10-0) next weekend in an all-Metro League quarterfinal. The Metro advanced four teams to final eight as Rainier Beach and O’Dea also advanced.