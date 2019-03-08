McDaniels was named to the "Away Team" for the game which is April 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McDonald’s All-American Jaden McDaniels can add another honor to his growing collection.

The five-star recruit, named the No. 5 player in the nation by 247Sports.com, was named to the Jordan Brand Classic all-star basketball game on Friday.

McDaniels, a 6-foot-11 forward, was named to the “Away Team” for the game which is April 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

He’s on the same team as future Husky Isaiah Stewart, a five-star recruit out of Indiana, who has been trying to recruit McDaniels to Washington.

McDaniels led Federal Way to a third-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament last week in the Tacoma Dome.

The McDonald’s All-American game is March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.