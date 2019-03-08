McDaniels was named to the "Away Team" for the game which is April 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
McDonald’s All-American Jaden McDaniels can add another honor to his growing collection.
The five-star recruit, named the No. 5 player in the nation by 247Sports.com, was named to the Jordan Brand Classic all-star basketball game on Friday.
McDaniels, a 6-foot-11 forward, was named to the “Away Team” for the game which is April 20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
He’s on the same team as future Husky Isaiah Stewart, a five-star recruit out of Indiana, who has been trying to recruit McDaniels to Washington.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Seahawks mailbag: Trade Russell Wilson? That's a big, fat 'nah'
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- Analysis: Why the recruiting class of 2020 will be crucial for the future of Pac-12 football
McDaniels led Federal Way to a third-place finish at the Class 4A state tournament last week in the Tacoma Dome.
The McDonald’s All-American game is March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.