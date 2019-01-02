Eastside Catholic is making its case to be No. 1 in Class 3A as is Gonzaga Prep in Class 4A.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Federal Way Eagles (10-1)
Next: at Beamer, Auburn Mountainview
2. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (9-2)
Next: at Lewis & Clark, at Ferris
3. Union Titans (12-0)
Next: Evergreen, at Enumclaw
4. Richland Bombers (8-2)
Next: at Hermiston, Pasco
5. Ferris Saxons (8-2)
Next: University, at Post Falls (Idaho)
6. Puyallup Vikings (9-1)
Next: South Kitsap, at Sumner
7. Skyview Storm (10-2)
Next: at Prairie, Battle Ground
8. Curtis Vikings (7-3)
Next: Emerald Ridge, Rogers
9. Mount Si Wildcats (9-2)
Next: at Woodinville, Bothell
10. Inglemoor Vikings (10-1)
Next: Skyline, Newport
Class 3A Top 10
1. Rainier Beach Vikings (7-0)
Next: at Sheldon (Calif.), Bainbridge
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (9-0)
Next: Cleveland, at West Seattle
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (9-1)
Next: Central Valley, at Shadle Park
4. Timberline Blazers (8-3)
Next: Peninsula, at North Thurston
5. Kelso Highlanders (9-1)
Next: Battle Ground, at Evergreen
6. O’Dea Fighting Irish (7-3)
Next: at Garfield, Eastside Catholic
7. Lincoln Abes (7-2)
Next: at Stadium, at Lakes
8. Mercer Island Islanders (8-2)
Next: at Newport, Bellevue
9. Ingraham Rams (6-4)
Next: Bethel, Spanaway Lake
10. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (7-3)
Next: Shorecrest, at Mountlake Terrace
