Eastside Catholic is making its case to be No. 1 in Class 3A as is Gonzaga Prep in Class 4A.

Class 4A Top 10

1. Federal Way Eagles (10-1)

Next: at Beamer, Auburn Mountainview

2. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (9-2)

Next: at Lewis & Clark, at Ferris

3. Union Titans (12-0)

Next: Evergreen, at Enumclaw

4. Richland Bombers (8-2)

Next: at Hermiston, Pasco

5. Ferris Saxons (8-2)

Next: University, at Post Falls (Idaho)

6. Puyallup Vikings (9-1)

Next: South Kitsap, at Sumner

7. Skyview Storm (10-2)

Next: at Prairie, Battle Ground

8. Curtis Vikings (7-3)

Next: Emerald Ridge, Rogers

9. Mount Si Wildcats (9-2)

Next: at Woodinville, Bothell

10. Inglemoor Vikings (10-1)

Next: Skyline, Newport

Class 3A Top 10

1. Rainier Beach Vikings (7-0)

Next: at Sheldon (Calif.), Bainbridge

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (9-0)

Next: Cleveland, at West Seattle

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (9-1)

Next: Central Valley, at Shadle Park

4. Timberline Blazers (8-3)

Next: Peninsula, at North Thurston

5. Kelso Highlanders (9-1)

Next: Battle Ground, at Evergreen

6. O’Dea Fighting Irish (7-3)

Next: at Garfield, Eastside Catholic

7. Lincoln Abes (7-2)

Next: at Stadium, at Lakes

8. Mercer Island Islanders (8-2)

Next: at Newport, Bellevue

9. Ingraham Rams (6-4)

Next: Bethel, Spanaway Lake

10. Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks (7-3)

Next: Shorecrest, at Mountlake Terrace

