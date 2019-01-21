Ranney (13-1), ranked No. 9 by USA Today, beat Federal Way (16-2), ranked 15th, 73-63 in a game televised on ESPNU.

Ranney School of Tinton Falls, N.J., prevailed against Federal Way at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., on Monday morning.

Florida commit Scottie Lewis had 26 points and eight rebounds for Ranney, and Villanova commit Bryan Antoine added 23.

Federal Way star Jaden McDaniels, the No. 5 senior in the nation according to 247Sports.com, had 10 points and 11 rebounds and three blocks but was only 4 of 19 from the field.

Federal Way led much of the first half, and was up 28-26 at halftime, but a 23-10 third quarter proved to be the difference for Ranney, which shot 46 percent from the field. Federal Way shot 37.7 percent.

Federal Way has a game scheduled at Auburn Riverside on Tuesday.

The last team from Washington to play at the Hoophall Classic was Nathan Hale, which beat Oak Hill 80-77 in 2017.