The Conquerors snapped the Eagles’ 63-game winning streak last year, something that motivated Federal Way to the tune of an 86-52 win for the league title.

Saturday was personal.

Federal Way held onto its loss to Kentwood last year — an outcome that ended the Eagles’ 63-game win streak — and aired their grievances in the North Puget Sound League boys basketball championship game at Tahoma High. No. 3 Federal Way used an avalanche of dunks on Kentwood to collect an 86-52 win.

“You could tell it meant a lot to them, even though we only have two kids that were on that team last year,” Kentwood coach Blake Solomon said of the senior-laden roster that also won the Class 4A state-tournament title. “It’s a tough thing for teenagers to get embarrassed in front of a lot of people like that. Coming in at halftime, we said it didn’t matter what the score was, we just needed to try to compete.”

No. 8 Kentwood hung with No. 3 Federal Way for the opening six minutes.

Federal Way outscored Kentwood 28-4 in the second quarter. Senior guard Etan Collins led with 12 points, six from powerful jams. Senior guard Marcus Austin’s had a thunderous jam, a breakaway play off a Jalen Womack steal and Jishai Miller assist to build a 30-9 lead with 3:52 on the clock.

The team roared, a stark contrast from the loss a year ago in the NPSL title game.

“It was quiet,” recalled Collins, who finished with game-high 22 points against Kentwood on Saturday. “It was sad. We didn’t talk to each other for a while. The locker room after the game was quiet. The bus ride home was quiet. Coach talked at practice, but we were quiet.

“So, this was very important. This week’s practice was hard; we went back to the basics to play good defense and beat them.”

Federal Way junior Jaden McDaniels, who finished with 18 points, had the dunk of the game. The 6-foot-9 wing took one dribble at the three-point line and used two steps to get past Kentwood guard Ryan Wilds for a one-handed dunk with 2.8 seconds left in the third quarter for a 64-28 lead.

“To me, it’s low (on the list of dunks),” McDaniels said of the crowd-pleaser. “I had a windmill against Auburn Mountainview. That’s probably my (best) one right now. But sometimes, how long I am, I don’t think I can take two steps and be there.

“We came out with a lot of energy and wanted revenge from last year and blow them out. We were ready for this game two weeks ago. We weren’t worried about (trophies), just winning this game.”

Kentwood senior guard D’Angelo Minnis, the top reserve on the state-title team, led the Conquerors with 18 points. His three-point shooting in the second half staved off the running clock until the 4-minute mark in the fourth quarter (79-39).

There’s a chance Federal Way (21-0) and Kentwood (16-5) could meet in the Class 4A West Central/Southwest boys bi-district tournament, which begins Wednesday.

“We started out a little rusty, but I’m pleased with our effort,” said Federal Way coach Jerome Collins. “Our focal point now is playing our best basketball at the right time.”