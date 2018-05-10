The Federal Way cornerback received an offer from USC on Wednesday. On Thursday, he committed to play football for the Trojans via Twitter.

“After talking with Coach Helton and my family, I’m very proud to announce that I am committing to The University of Southern California,” Davis said via Twitter.

The recruiting site 247Sports.com lists Davis as a three-star recruit. and the No. 26 recruit in the state for the Class of 2019.

The site said USC secondary coach Ronnie Bradford watched Davis work out Wednesday and head coach Clay Helton called and made the offer. The said the only other offers he had before USC were from Portland State and Sacramento State.