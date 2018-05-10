The Federal Way cornerback received an offer from USC on Wednesday. On Thursday, he committed to play football for the Trojans via Twitter.
Federal Way cornerback Trey Davis received an offer from USC on Wednesday.
On Thursday, he committed to play football for the Trojans via Twitter.
“After talking with Coach Helton and my family, I’m very proud to announce that I am committing to The University of Southern California,” Davis said via Twitter.
The recruiting site 247Sports.com lists Davis as a three-star recruit. and the No. 26 recruit in the state for the Class of 2019.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Ranking the Pac-12 schedules, and why Washington got screwed (again) | Wilner
- Seahawks Q&A: Will Seattle get any 2019 comp picks, and what's up with Kasen Williams?
- Jimmy Lake's new three-year deal makes him the highest-paid assistant in UW history — here are details
- Eh-mazing! James Paxton throws sixth no-hitter in Mariners history VIEW
- Veteran receiver Brandon Marshall pays visit to Seahawks, now to see where it goes
The site said USC secondary coach Ronnie Bradford watched Davis work out Wednesday and head coach Clay Helton called and made the offer. The said the only other offers he had before USC were from Portland State and Sacramento State.
This for you POPS RIP pic.twitter.com/qMuF9QNU1S
— Trey Davis (@treysdavis) May 11, 2018
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.