How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school boys basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Class 4A

1. Federal Way (7): 20-1, 70, 1

2. Mount Si: 20-2, 60, 2

3. Curtis: 21-3, 59, 3

4. Olympia: 20-4, 45, 4

5. Gonzaga Prep: 18-3, 44, 5

6. Tahoma: 18-4, 29, 6

7. Skyline: 17-4, 23, 7

8. Richland: 17-2, 20, 8

9. Kentridge: 17-4, 14, 9

10. Woodinville: 17-5, 8, 10

Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Jackson 4. Union 3.

Class 3A

1. Garfield (7): 18-0, 70, 1

2. Mt. Spokane: 19-1, 63, 2

3. Bellevue: 19-2, 53, 4

4. O’Dea: 15-5, 51, 3

5. Gig Harbor: 19-2, 36, 5

6. Auburn: 16-5, 32, 6

7. Nathan Hale: 19-1, 30, 7

8. Timberline: 16-4, 16, 10

9. Mountlake Terrace: 15-5, 10, NR

10. Eastside Catholic: 3-8, 7, 8

Others receiving votes: Arlington 6. Ferris 5. Monroe 4. Rainier Beach 2.

Class 2A

1. Pullman (7): 19-0, 70, 1

2. Lynden: 17-3, 55, 2

3. Mark Morris: 20-1, 53, 3

4. Anacortes: 18-2, 50, 4

5. Sehome: 16-3, 43, 5

6. Renton: 19-1, 31, 7

7. Prosser: 16-4, 26, 6

8. Tumwater: 16-4, 24, 8

9. R.A. Long: 17-4, 14, 9

10. West Valley (Spokane): 18-2, 10, 10

Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 4. North Kitsap 4. Black Hills 1.

Class 1A

1. Lynden Christian (3): 19-2, 66, 2

2. Annie Wright (3): 20-1, 64, 1

3. Zillah (1): 20-1, 58, 3

4. Freeman: 18-2, 49, 4

5. King’s: 14-5, 40, 5

6. Toppenish: 17-4, 30, 6

7. Overlake School: 14-6, 28, 7

8. Sultan: 17-2, 17, 9

9. Omak: 14-5, 15, 10

10. Blaine: 13-6, 9, 8

Others receiving votes: King’s Way Christian School 3. Seton Catholic 2. Vashon Island 2. Quincy 1. Seattle Christian 1.

Class 2B

1. Davenport (3): 20-2, 65, 2

2. Columbia (Burbank) (4): 20-1, 60, 1

3. Morton-White Pass: 17-2, 57, 3

4. Lake Roosevelt: 17-3, 46, 4

5. Napavine: 17-3, 44, 5

6. Colfax: 17-4, 31, 7

7. Brewster: 16-4, 29, 6

8. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 18-3, 14, NR

9. Chief Leschi: 18-2, 11, 8

10. Cle Elum-Roslyn: 18-2, 10, 9

Others receiving votes: Toutle Lake 6. Wahkiakum 6. Adna 5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1.

Class 1B

1. DeSales (6): 19-1, 69, 1

2. Wellpinit (1): 19-1, 57, 2

3. Cusick: 18-3, 56, 3

4. Sunnyside Christian: 16-4, 42, 4

5. Willapa Valley: 16-5, 39, 5

6. Mossyrock: 15-5, 32, 8

7. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 15-3, 30, 7

8. Oakville: 16-3, 28, 6

9. Grace Academy: 13-4, 12, 9

10. Oakesdale: 12-8, 6, NR

Others receiving votes: Riverside Christian 4. Lummi 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3. Pomeroy 2. Neah Bay 1.