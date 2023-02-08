How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high-school boys basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA classification, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
1. Federal Way (7): 20-1, 70, 1
2. Mount Si: 20-2, 60, 2
3. Curtis: 21-3, 59, 3
4. Olympia: 20-4, 45, 4
5. Gonzaga Prep: 18-3, 44, 5
6. Tahoma: 18-4, 29, 6
7. Skyline: 17-4, 23, 7
8. Richland: 17-2, 20, 8
9. Kentridge: 17-4, 14, 9
10. Woodinville: 17-5, 8, 10
Others receiving votes: Camas 6. Jackson 4. Union 3.
Class 3A
1. Garfield (7): 18-0, 70, 1
2. Mt. Spokane: 19-1, 63, 2
3. Bellevue: 19-2, 53, 4
4. O’Dea: 15-5, 51, 3
5. Gig Harbor: 19-2, 36, 5
6. Auburn: 16-5, 32, 6
7. Nathan Hale: 19-1, 30, 7
8. Timberline: 16-4, 16, 10
9. Mountlake Terrace: 15-5, 10, NR
10. Eastside Catholic: 3-8, 7, 8
Others receiving votes: Arlington 6. Ferris 5. Monroe 4. Rainier Beach 2.
Class 2A
1. Pullman (7): 19-0, 70, 1
2. Lynden: 17-3, 55, 2
3. Mark Morris: 20-1, 53, 3
4. Anacortes: 18-2, 50, 4
5. Sehome: 16-3, 43, 5
6. Renton: 19-1, 31, 7
7. Prosser: 16-4, 26, 6
8. Tumwater: 16-4, 24, 8
9. R.A. Long: 17-4, 14, 9
10. West Valley (Spokane): 18-2, 10, 10
Others receiving votes: Enumclaw 4. North Kitsap 4. Black Hills 1.
Class 1A
1. Lynden Christian (3): 19-2, 66, 2
2. Annie Wright (3): 20-1, 64, 1
3. Zillah (1): 20-1, 58, 3
4. Freeman: 18-2, 49, 4
5. King’s: 14-5, 40, 5
6. Toppenish: 17-4, 30, 6
7. Overlake School: 14-6, 28, 7
8. Sultan: 17-2, 17, 9
9. Omak: 14-5, 15, 10
10. Blaine: 13-6, 9, 8
Others receiving votes: King’s Way Christian School 3. Seton Catholic 2. Vashon Island 2. Quincy 1. Seattle Christian 1.
Class 2B
1. Davenport (3): 20-2, 65, 2
2. Columbia (Burbank) (4): 20-1, 60, 1
3. Morton-White Pass: 17-2, 57, 3
4. Lake Roosevelt: 17-3, 46, 4
5. Napavine: 17-3, 44, 5
6. Colfax: 17-4, 31, 7
7. Brewster: 16-4, 29, 6
8. Northwest Christian (Colbert): 18-3, 14, NR
9. Chief Leschi: 18-2, 11, 8
10. Cle Elum-Roslyn: 18-2, 10, 9
Others receiving votes: Toutle Lake 6. Wahkiakum 6. Adna 5. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 1.
Class 1B
1. DeSales (6): 19-1, 69, 1
2. Wellpinit (1): 19-1, 57, 2
3. Cusick: 18-3, 56, 3
4. Sunnyside Christian: 16-4, 42, 4
5. Willapa Valley: 16-5, 39, 5
6. Mossyrock: 15-5, 32, 8
7. Moses Lake Christian Academy: 15-3, 30, 7
8. Oakville: 16-3, 28, 6
9. Grace Academy: 13-4, 12, 9
10. Oakesdale: 12-8, 6, NR
Others receiving votes: Riverside Christian 4. Lummi 4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3. Pomeroy 2. Neah Bay 1.
