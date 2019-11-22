There are bigger stars on the Tahoma High School volleyball team.

Players with bigger stats.

But certainly no bigger stalwart than Maddie Burdulis.

Burdulis is the perfect example of persistence and perseverance, overcoming two torn ACLs and three knee surgeries that robbed her of the last two seasons to become a big part of a team that will be among the favorites at this weekend’s Class 4A state volleyball tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

“There are not many players who have had to overcome what Maddie has in four years,” said Sara Russell, who co-coaches the Maple Valley squad with Maria Bahlenhorst. “And there are few who could come back to the level of play that she has. … She is determined and extremely mentally tough.”

And it has been volleyball that fueled Burdulis’ determination and drive during the long roads to recovery.

State volleyball championships When: Friday-Saturday Where: Yakima Valley SunDome

“It really helped to have something to get back to and push you,” she said.

And Burdulis is back better than ever as a 5-foot-10, senior right-side hitter for the Bears (31-3), who suffered their first in-state loss Saturday in the semifinals of the West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament, 3-0 to Emerald Ridge of South Hill.

“Maddie offers a strong block and hit for us,” Russell said. “She is an important part of our team.”

Chey Jones, a 6-foot-5 outside hitter who has signed with Boise State and was named the NPSL Cascade Division MVP, admires the resilience Burdulis has shown.

“I can’t imagine going through what she has,” Jones said. “It’s awesome she’s been able to come back and play and be a strong player for our team.”

Burdulis, the youngest of three girls in her family (her older sisters played volleyball at Tahoma, too), had a promising start to her high-school career after honing her skills as a hitter and setter in various clubs, most recently Kent Juniors. She made varsity her freshman year as a backup setter and wound up playing some outside hitter at state as the Bears bounced back from a first-round loss to place seventh, going 3-1.

She tore her left ACL five months later during a club tournament, underwent surgery June 21 and began the journey back with lengthy rehab. Burdulis thought it was arduous, until she had to go through it again 15 months later.

“I remember it (rehab) was much easier the first time than the second time, because the injury was much worse,” she said.

After serving as team manager her sophomore season during the recovery process, Burdulis earned a starting spot at right-side hitter as a junior. Then she landed awkwardly during a preseason tournament, and feared the worst as her right knee buckled. She was right, it was another ACL tear, with additional damage.

“It was pretty dang frustrating, because I had worked so hard to get back,” she said.

This surgery required more extensive rehab and was followed by another operation in February to clean up scar tissue. Burdulis continues to battle through pain (a cortisone injection in October has helped along with daily icing). She no longer plans to play in college as she intends to join an ROTC program at either Texas Southern or Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona.

The biggest payoff could come this weekend.

Tahoma had been ranked No. 1 in Class 4A all season, suffering its other two losses in the Nike Tournament of Champions early last month, and sits at No. 3 behind No. 1 Graham-Kapowsin (17-5, zooming up from No. 10 after beating ER in the district championship match) and No. 2 Lake Stevens (25-2).

Burdulis has big hopes for what likely is her final volleyball tournament as the Bears open against Issaquah (27-3) on Friday at 1:30 p.m., seeking their first state championship to cap a string five consecutive trophy finishes.

“If we’re just ourselves and play our best I definitely think we could win,” she said. “That would be pretty awesome, having all that hard work pay off.”