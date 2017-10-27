Snohomish could have forced a three-way tie atop the division, but the No. 8 Warriors took care of business 38-17.

There was a complicated tiebreaker scenario where No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway could lose Friday night’s game, finish in a three-way tie and still get a No. 1 seed to next week’s playoffs.

But Edmonds-Woodway coach John Gradwohl didn’t tell his players that. He preferred a simpler plan: an outright league title.

The Warriors took care of business with a 38-17 win over Snohomish to clinch the Wesco 3A South championship and the league’s No. 1 seed into the Class 3A state preliminary round.

“They were pretty fired up about it,” Gradwohl said. “We made this goal back in August, and we kind of revisited that today. We talked about what our goals were. It was right in front of us to go out and take it if we could.”

Edmonds-Woodway would’ve been the top seed from the Wesco 3A South to next week’s playoff games regardless of whether it won. The Warriors had the top spot in a blind draw in the preseason.

But the Warriors, a team known for its ground game, leaned on its passing attack to top the Panthers and dash their hopes of a co-title with Edmonds-Woodway (8-1, 6-0 Wesco) and Everett. Warriors quarterback Reilly Chappell finished 15 of 22 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores went to Jaro Rouse, who caught eight passes for 136 yards.

“Our offense is more of a run-type offense, but since they moved their safeties up it was a passing game,” Rouse said. “We took advantage of the defense.”

Edmonds-Woodway running back Cappasio Cherry finished with 85 yards on 14 carries before injuring his leg on the second play of the second half. Cherry did not return, and was one of six players that suffered an injury for the Warriors.

“To a certain extent, we executed our game plan. We wanted to stop the run,” said Snohomish coach Kai Smalley. “And they got us on some passes, and that’s what good teams are able to do.”

Snohomish struck first with a 33-yard field goal by Conner Smith before Edmonds-Woodway responded with 17 unanswered points to take a 24-10 halftime lead.

Senior running back Keegan Stich led Snohomish (5-3, 4-1) with 20 carries for 127 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown run.

“They were a great team,” Rouse said. “Their running back Stich — he was a great player. But we just played our hearts out. We set a goal to be 8-1 when we ended the season, and that’s what we did. We just had to keep fighting.”