The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors have two teams ranked No. 2 in the state.

The boys and girls took runner-up spots as the first state cross-country poll of the season was released Sunday night. The Warriors are coming off a season in which both teams brought home trophies from the state meet. The girls were second at state and the boys were fourth.

The boys are ranked behind Kamiakin of Kennewick. The girls are ranked behind North Central of Spokane.

The Liberty boys are second in Class 2A.